The MEADFA Conference 2024 in Abu Dhabi began with a powerful and poignant welcome address from MEADFA President Sherif Toulan, who revealed that over 500 delegates have registered for the event, marking its largest attendance for 10 years.

During his speech, Toulan called for a moment of silence to pay tribute to the late, great industry legend, Colm McLoughlin, and his incredible impact on the DF&TR industry in Dubai and beyond.

“The passing of Colm at the end of last month has taken from us one of the industry’s greatest ambassadors,” he said.

“He was a pioneer and did more than anyone to establish a duty free market here in the Middle East.”

“Most of us in this room will have our own cherished moments and memories of Colm and we at MEADFA are very aware of the debt this association owes.

He continued: “Perhaps the greatest privilege is to build on the platform he helped build and to work together to ensure that our industry in the Middle East and Africa continues to thrive.

“We have lost a champion of our industry but we remember him this week in Abu Dhabi and forever.”

Following a pause for silence, Toulan went on to offer an overview of the conference ahead.

He referenced the conflict in the region, which has claimed thousands of lives.

“Our thoughts are with those in the industry who are affected by the crisis,” he said.

“In such uncertain times when peace seems such a long way off, it can be easy to be pessimistic and negative about the future of region, and with it our industry,” he said.

“Our industry in the Middle East has qualities and characteristics that has made it one of the most successful.

“We are at the crossroads of East and West and, as such, are home to some of the most dynamic airline companies in the world.

“Here, we have seen investment in airports that are unmatched in any other region and over the decades this group of pioneers saw the potential of duty free back in the 80s.”

He went on to describe how together stakeholders have confronted “challenge after challenge”, yet the vision for growth and development holds strong.

“A central theme of our conference this week is the transformation of the travel and tourism markets in Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that the kingdom is often referred to as the ‘sleeping giant’ of the region.

He described how the push for development was providing welcome competition within the region.

Toulan also highlighted the ongoing commitment to Africa.

“We were greatly encouraged by the presence of the African brands, retailers and airlines at last year’s MEADFA Conference in Ghana but our success depends on the ongoing engagement of these companies.”

He also highlighted how this would be the last MEADFA Conference attended by TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

“He was one of the founding members of TFWA 40 years ago,” he said. “Congratulations on your long service to the industry. Thank you for your years of support for MEADFA. May your retirement be joyful.”

Drawing his speech to a conclusion, Toulan underscored how the industry has faced many challenges over the years.

“Chief among these are the World Health Organization’s efforts to convey our industry as a source of illicit trade with false and damaging accusations,” he said. “We must mobilise to combat this.”

“We know out channel is the most regulated and controlled in the world. Let us work together to ensure that message is heard loud and clear by all decision-makers here in the region and beyond.

“The duty free brand is strong in the region but it is our collective effort [and responsibility] to protect it.”

