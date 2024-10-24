Mélanie Guilldou to run Lagardère Travel Retail operations in Saudi Arabia

By Luke Barras-hill

Mélanie Guilldou has successfully overseen the travel retailer’s PEPS CSR programme for more than two years.

Lagardère Travel Retail Executive Vice President Foodservice Global Mélanie Guilldou has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lagardère Travel Retail Saudi Arabia.

Guilldou, a member of the Paris-headquartered travel retailer’s Management Board, joined the company in 2016 to manage its foodservice business line globally.

In her eight years in the role, she has overseen growth in its operations across more than 25 countries.

Guilldou’s strategic leadership has been a significant contributor to Lagardère Travel Retail’s market growth and consistently delivered results, the company said in a LinkedIn announcement.

Alongside her responsibilities for the dining division, Guilldou has overseen Lagardère Travel Retail’s global CSR programme, PEPS, for more than two years, helping the company to position itself as a leader in travel retail sustainability.

“Mélanie’s wealth of experience, proven track record, and visionary leadership make her ideally suited to drive our growth in the dynamic Saudi Arabian market,” added the statement. “This comes at a crucial moment, as we see numerous exciting opportunities emerging for our business in the region.”

TRBusiness has reached out to Guilldou and Lagardère Travel Retail for further comment.

 

