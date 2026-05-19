Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free’s Michael Schmidt, Senior Vice President – Retail, will retire from the company effective 31 May 2026, concluding a distinguished 26-year career with the organisation.

Currently, Schmidt is responsible for Retail Development, Merchandising and Display across all Dubai Duty Free retail outlets and, says the retailer, has ‘played a central role in shaping the company’s retail operations and customer experience’.

“Michael has made an extraordinary contribution to Dubai Duty Free as reflected in our retail success over the last two and half decades,” said Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi.

“He successfully led the opening of major retail areas in both airports, oversaw an award-winning 24-hour retail operation whose revenues established us as the largest airport retailer in a single location, and navigated the Covid-19 crisis through to a full recovery, culminating in a record year in 2025.

“Throughout his time with the company, Michael has been a model of steadfastness, dependability and integrity, combined with hard work and dedication. On behalf of the entire Dubai Duty Free team, I would like to thank him and wish him and his family every happiness in the future.”

Schmidt joined Dubai Duty Free in September 2000 and has held several key leadership positions within the Retail division including Duty Manager, Manager – Merchandise, Manager – Retail Sales, Vice President – Retail Sales & Merchandising, and most recently Senior Vice President – Retail.

For the past decade, he has led the Retail division, guiding a team of approximately 4,800 retail employees.

Schmidt also played a pivotal role in the expansion and development of Dubai Duty Free’s retail footprint across both airports, including the opening of Terminal 3 and Concourse B in 2008, Concourse A in 2012, Al Maktoum International Airport in 2013 and Concourse D in 2016, in addition to numerous luxury boutique openings and major refurbishment projects across Terminal 2 and Arrival outlets.

Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free

“It has been 26 years since I first joined Dubai Duty Free and 30 years living in Dubai. At that time, under the leadership of Colm McLoughlin, the operation was going through enormous growth and expansion, and I was happy to be part of that,” commented Schmidt.

“During my time, Dubai Duty Free has become more than my place of work, it has been a community, a family, and a place of growth. I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, the trust placed in me and the many lasting relationships I have built here.

“Under the leadership of our Managing Director Mr Ramesh Cidambi and together with all my colleagues we have faced challenges, celebrated successes, and built something that I will always be proud of.”

The announcement follows the retirement of DDF’s Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing, who stepped down from her role from 8 May 2026, following a more than 28-year tenure.

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