Dubai Duty Free (DDF) posted sales of dhs 7.88 billion/US$2.16 billion in 2023, up 6.4% on the previous $2.03 billion record set in 2019.

However, a more muted performance in 2024 has Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi cautioning that the organisation and its supplier partners must work harder to manoeuvre away from a scenario of dampening consumption against climbing pax levels.

With DDF’s long-serving Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Colm McLoughlin standing down from his position to retire early this year following a remarkable career in the DF&TR industry, it came as little surprise when Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Cidambi was appointed to lead the DDF empire as Managing Director, effective 1 June, with Salah Tahlak named Deputy Managing Director.

Having joined the airport retailer in 1987 to head up its IT division, Cidambi has enjoyed a decorated career with the business. While revelling in its successes, he is no stranger to its challenges – nor afraid in offering his view on how to tackle them.

Fashion’s drag on sales

While perfumes was up 19% year-on-year and tobacco and confectionery enjoyed a healthy showing from January to May 2024, every major category other than perfumes and tobacco suffered a decline in the month of May alone, TRBusiness learned in an interview with Cidambi for the Top 10 International Operators report.

Cosmetics, for instance, has never fully recovered since the Covid-19 pandemic, acknowledged Cidambi, while volume decreases in wines & spirits are noticeable versus pre-Covid.

The strength of the rebound at Dubai International Airport offers hope. It recorded 87 million pax in 2023 (+31.7% yoy), – surpassing the 86.4m achieved in 2019. The recovery surge in major origin and destination markets such as the UK, India and UAE owes much to that success and in recent months it has revised its full-year 2024 forecast to 91.8m travellers.

Despite the hike in pax, Cidambi reported a flat performance in 2024 against budget and expressed concern at the discrepancy, with a decrease in year-on-year sales from important markets such as Russia and the Indian subcontinent.

May, June and July have been trending lower than the same period last year.

“The trend is not positive; I would say 50% of the drop between budget and actual performance on last year’s sales in the past couple of months – definitely in June and July – has been because of the fashion business. That has been a big concern for us. The non-fashion business is still down, but not to the extent that the overall business is down.”

Consecutive declines in sales worsened to -22% in July year-on-year – and were down by around -24% versus budget. Handbags and small leathergoods suffered double-digit decreases, while liquor, technology and watches/ clocks have also struggled.

On the other hand, perfumes and tobacco are tracking more positively.

Performances across Concourse A and B tell a similar story; a decline in those locations anchored by a strong fashion presence, home to the likes of Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Cartier and Dior.

Despite the situation, Cidambi confirms that DDF has contacted brands urging them to revisit assortments and pricing to improve penetration and spending. At the same time, DDF continues to invest in the business: “We are opening Louis Vuitton in Concourse A in February or March next year, doing a full renovation of the Chanel store and opening a new Cartier boutique,” confirmed Cidambi.

On a positive front, designs for the dhs 128bn phase two expansion of Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) were approved earlier this year by Dubai’s ruler, as DXB gears up to transition its operations to DWC in the coming decade.

In the meantime, DDF continues to undertake major refurbishments across its estate.

The liquor & tobacco shops at Concourse B’s East and West side have been in focus, alongside upgrades at P&C and fashion shops at Concourse A. Three new boutique brands, including Louis Vuitton, are due to arrive in 2025.

