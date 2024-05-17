Qatar Duty Free opens debut Lacoste boutique at Hamad International Airport

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has expanded its fashion offer at Hamad International Airport with the opening of the location’s first Lacoste boutique.

Described as a “significant addition to QDF’s retail portfolio”, the boutique offers a wide range of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and accessories.

The new store, which opened in April, showcases Lacoste’s reimagined travel retail concept. The open layout allows for easy exploration of the brand’s portfolio, with leather goods and accessories highlighted via a dedicated wall display.

Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President Thabet Musleh commented: “The first Lacoste boutique at Hamad International Airport adds yet another iconic brand to Qatar Duty Free’s world-class shopping experience and delivers on our commitment to offer something for everyone.

“Lacoste’s signature style is synonymous with sport and sophistication and, paired with the latest reimagined concept for the channel, brings something truly fresh and exciting to passengers passing through the airport.”

READ MORE: First in-airport Dior spa opens with Qatar Duty Free at Doha’s Hamad International

READ MORE: Qatar Duty Free dials up the luxury with new Dior boutique at DOH

READ MORE: Lacoste touches down in Hainan with new shop at Haikou Xinhaigang Store