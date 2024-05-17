Qatar Duty Free opens debut Lacoste boutique at Hamad International Airport

By Trbusiness Editor |

Qatar Duty Free Lacoste boutique Hamad International

The Lacoste boutique opened its doors in April.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has expanded its fashion offer at Hamad International Airport with the opening of the location’s first Lacoste boutique.

Described as a “significant addition to QDF’s retail portfolio”, the boutique offers a wide range of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and accessories.

The new store, which opened in April, showcases Lacoste’s reimagined travel retail concept. The open layout allows for easy exploration of the brand’s portfolio, with leather goods and accessories highlighted via a dedicated wall display.

Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice President Thabet Musleh commented: “The first Lacoste boutique at Hamad International Airport adds yet another iconic brand to Qatar Duty Free’s world-class shopping experience and delivers on our commitment to offer something for everyone.

Qatar Duty Free Lacoste boutique Hamad International Aiport

Showcasing Lacoste’s reimagined travel retail concept, the store offers a wide range of ready-to-wear clothing, shoes and accessories.

“Lacoste’s signature style is synonymous with sport and sophistication and, paired with the latest reimagined concept for the channel, brings something truly fresh and exciting to passengers passing through the airport.”

READ MORE: First in-airport Dior spa opens with Qatar Duty Free at Doha’s Hamad International

READ MORE: Qatar Duty Free dials up the luxury with new Dior boutique at DOH

READ MORE: Lacoste touches down in Hainan with new shop at Haikou Xinhaigang Store

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Mars Wrigley ITR to showcase M&M's development at TFWA Asia Pacific Asia & Pacific
image description
B&S' King of Reach to attend TFWA AP as it eyes Asian expansion Asia & Pacific
image description
India: 'New era' of rising incomes & hunger for travel Indian Sub Cont
image description
King Power Group Hong Kong opens Marc Jacobs unit at Changi Airport T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
TRBusiness Summit Shorts: Maker’s Mark on pursuit of ‘liquid innovation’ The Americas
image description
Duty Free Dynamics adds Philipp Plein to travel retail assortment International
image description
Dubai Duty Free showcases The Dalmore Cask Curation Sherry Edition Middle East
image description
Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation Asia & Pacific
image description
DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases International
image description
NYC-centric experiences fly at LaGuardia Terminal B The Americas
right