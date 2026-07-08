Qatar Duty Free opens New Balance store at Hamad

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: QDF
Qatar Duty Free opens New Balance store at Hamad

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Qatar Duty Free has expanded its retail offer at Hamad International Airport with the opening of a New Balance store, bringing the global sportswear brand to one of the world’s leading travel retail destinations.

Located in the airport’s South Node, the new store offers New Balance’s latest men’s and women’s lifestyle and performance apparel collections, alongside a curated range of running footwear and the brand’s iconic lifestyle silhouettes. The assortment also includes accessories such as caps, socks and bags.

Designed to cater to travellers seeking both comfort and style, the store combines performance-led products with everyday essentials suited to passengers on the move. Customers will also receive their purchases in exclusive New Balance Doha branded paper bags.

The opening forms part of Qatar Duty Free’s ongoing strategy to strengthen Hamad International Airport’s retail proposition by introducing globally recognised brands and enhancing the passenger shopping experience.

The addition of New Balance further expands the airport’s premium sports and lifestyle offering, giving travellers access to a brand renowned for its craftsmanship, innovation and blend of performance and contemporary style.

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