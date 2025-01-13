Qatar Duty Free turnover up 18% in busy 2024; 25 new concepts beckon in 2025

By Luke Barras-hill |

QDF says it will launch in excess of 25 new retail and F&B concepts as it enters its 25th anniversary year.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has heralded a successful 2024 as its calendar year sales turnover (+18%) outstripped passenger traffic growth (+15%) at Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha.

The travel retailer introduced eighteen retail concepts and immersive experiences during the year, including a first-of-a-kind Dior Luxury Beauty Retreat at an airport globally featuring the luxury brand’s maiden grooming space for men: the Dior Luxury Barber Experience.

An airport-wide activation for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix, seasonal campaigns for Chanel and YSL Beauty, the unveiling of a multi-brand store from Thelios and the region’s first Digital Retail Concept store from Kering Eyewar were among the other highlights.

In a statement, QDF points to the strength of its tripartite partnership with parent Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport as key to the continuing success of the travel retailer.

The company made several high-profile senior management hires in 2024, including Augusto Deymonnaz, Przemyslaw Lesniak and Garrett Coogan.

This year, QDF is set to launch its much-anticipated e-commerce and data sharing platform, which is to ‘empower brand partners with comprehensive insights into their performance, driving data-driven decision making and enhanced collaboration’.

Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail and Hospitality Officer, Qatar Airways: “our 25th anniversary year – is going to see us push boundaries in ‘experiencentricity’ even further: some of the innovations we have planned are true game-changers.”

QDF pledges ‘game-changing’ retail in 2025

This year will also mark the company’s 25th anniversary, which will see it – rather fittingly – reveal more than 25 new retail and F&B concepts for the benefit of passengers and its partners.

In a statement, Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail and Hospitality Officer branded 2024 “an extraordinary year” for the company as he paid tribute to the QDF team.

“As we approach our 25th anniversary, we are poised to introduce game-changing innovations that will set new standards in the industry.

“As a business, we have a shared vision for the heights we want to scale in retail and F&B and the elevated experiences we aspire to deliver.

“These milestones in 2024 are a testament to the belief that our team and partners have in this vision and the dedication and hard work which has gone into making it a reality. 2025 – our 25th anniversary year – is going to see us push boundaries in ‘experiencentricity’ even further: some of the innovations we have planned are true game-changers.

“Qatar Duty Free remains committed to pushing boundaries in retail excellence and ‘experiencecentricity’, ensuring its place a the global travel retail industry.”

As reported, DOH handled 52.7 million passengers in 2024 with pax volume growth across eastern and western markets.

Traffic to China surged +87%, accompanying double-digit performances from mature European markets such as the UK, Germany, Spain and France and robust growth in Asia’s emerging markets like Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The airport expanded its networking to 197 destinations, with 55 airlines serving HIA including new entrants China Southern Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Akasa Air, while hub carrier Qatar Airways added new destinations to its networking including Osaka, Hamburg, Lisbon and Toronto.

“Our record-breaking achievements underscore our vision of establishing Qatar as a premier global hub for connectivity, commerce, and tourism,” said Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer, HIA. “These results highlight our operational efficiency, consistent pursuit of innovation, and unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional passenger experience, which has once again earned us the Skytrax World’s Best Airport Award in 2024.”

To read more about QDF’s activities in 2024, read the TRBusiness Top 10 Operators report by clicking here.

READ MORE: QDF partners with Phoenicia LTD on cigar outlets & Casa del Habano pop-up

READ MORE: Exclusive: Qatar Airways’ Tab Musleh discusses the Live the F1 Life campaign

READ MORE: QDF’s Live the F1 Life campaign accelerates pax spend at DOH

READ MORE: Thabet Musleh: “Our customers are at the core of everything we do”

READ MORE: QDF reports +32% growth; ‘laser-focused’ on retail

 

International

DFS 'gets the party started' with holiday campaign across global locations

DFS Group has unwrapped a series of in-store gifting and retailtainment experiences – from...

image description image description
Europe

Nemiroff partners with Lagardère to debut LEX Vodka at Brussels Airport

Nemiroff has announced the launch of an exclusive activation for LEX by Nemiroff at Brussels...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

China Trading Desk presents findings on Chinese outbound travel sentiment

The resurgence of Chinese outbound travel in 2024 has reinvigorated global travel retail, and...

