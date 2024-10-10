Qatar Executive and Qatar Airways Privilege Club now offering Avios

Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club members and Qatar Executive clients will have an opportunity to collect and spend Avios when flying on Qatar Executive chartered flights, including the G700, G650ER, Global 5000 and Airbus A319CJ, by booking directly with Qatar Executive.

Loyalty members can collect four Avios for every one US dollar spent. Members will also be able to redeem their Avios in full or through Cash + Avios for Qatar Executive flights.

