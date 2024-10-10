Qatar Executive and Qatar Airways Privilege Club now offering Avios

By Benedict Evans |

Privilege Club members flying Qatar Executive will be entitled to receive four complementary tier upgrades.

Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club members and Qatar Executive clients will have an opportunity to collect and spend Avios when flying on Qatar Executive chartered flights, including the G700, G650ER, Global 5000 and Airbus A319CJ, by  booking directly with Qatar Executive.
Loyalty members can collect four Avios for every one US dollar spent. Members will also be able to redeem their Avios in full or through Cash + Avios for Qatar Executive flights.

Thomas Vadakedath, Senior Vice President Loyalty for Qatar Airways, said: “As Privilege Club continues to augment the loyalty programme with exclusive experiences for our members, we are proud to collaborate with Qatar Executive. Members who prefer flying in the comfort of private charters can now collect Avios when making their bookings with Qatar Executive.

Furthermore, members can now also choose to experience the luxury of Qatar Executive by paying for their flight, either in full or part with Avios. We look forward to seeing our members benefit from this fruitful collaboration.”

The partnership brings exclusive benefits for first time bookings. Privilege Club members flying Qatar Executive will be entitled to receive four complementary tier upgrades, which includes one Platinum and three Gold tiers which can be offered to individuals of their choice.
Trevor Esling, Vice President Commercial for Qatar Executive, added: “As we continue to set the standard for business aviation, our partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club further enhances the exclusive benefits we offer to our clientele. The programme aims to reward our loyal passengers, while creating further synergies within the Qatar Airways Group. As a first-of-its-kind within our industry, we see it as another addition in providing a seamless and rewarding journey at every touchpoint.”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

Hudson and Dufry to run 28,000sq ft of retail at $4.2 billion JFK Terminal 6

Avolta companies Dufry and Hudson will preside over the duty free, travel convenience and...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

The Shilla Duty Free opens TimeVallée store at Incheon International Airport

The Shilla Duty Free has opened its debut TimeVallée store in South Korea, at Seoul Incheon...

image description image description
International

Travel business drives strong peak trading period for WHSmith

Travel business has delivered “strong growth” for WHSmith this year, the company has...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Avolta celebrates DF store renovation at Mexico City International Airport The Americas
image description
Suntory Global Spirits reveals vision for next phase of GTR growth International
image description
Mondottica set to unveil new eyewear from key brands at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Champagne Lanson launches Le Rosé Création 67 into travel retail International
image description
Aviator Fragrances to debut in Cannes with Hanse Distribution International
image description
Dr.PawPaw expands travel retail footprint with Dubai Duty Free listing Middle East
image description
Maison Martell introduces Noblige Noir travel retail exclusive cognac Asia & Pacific
image description
ATÜ Duty Free swoops to secure duty-free contract at Antalya Airport International
image description
TR Consumer Forum to return on 2-4 June 2025 International
image description
Avolta unveils revamped World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport Europe
right