Qatar Executive and Qatar Airways Privilege Club now offering Avios
By Benedict Evans |
Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club members and Qatar Executive clients will have an opportunity to collect and spend Avios when flying on Qatar Executive chartered flights, including the G700, G650ER, Global 5000 and Airbus A319CJ, by booking directly with Qatar Executive.
Loyalty members can collect four Avios for every one US dollar spent. Members will also be able to redeem their Avios in full or through Cash + Avios for Qatar Executive flights.
Thomas Vadakedath, Senior Vice President Loyalty for Qatar Airways, said: “As Privilege Club continues to augment the loyalty programme with exclusive experiences for our members, we are proud to collaborate with Qatar Executive. Members who prefer flying in the comfort of private charters can now collect Avios when making their bookings with Qatar Executive.
–Furthermore, members can now also choose to experience the luxury of Qatar Executive by paying for their flight, either in full or part with Avios. We look forward to seeing our members benefit from this fruitful collaboration.”
–The partnership brings exclusive benefits for first time bookings. Privilege Club members flying Qatar Executive will be entitled to receive four complementary tier upgrades, which includes one Platinum and three Gold tiers which can be offered to individuals of their choice.
Trevor Esling, Vice President Commercial for Qatar Executive, added: “As we continue to set the standard for business aviation, our partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club further enhances the exclusive benefits we offer to our clientele. The programme aims to reward our loyal passengers, while creating further synergies within the Qatar Airways Group. As a first-of-its-kind within our industry, we see it as another addition in providing a seamless and rewarding journey at every touchpoint.”
