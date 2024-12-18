To celebrate Qatar National Day, Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) have been hosting a variety of cultural activities for passengers.

The activities, available from 16-18 December, were designed to shine a light on the heritage and culture of the State of Qatar, underscoring DOH’s role as a gateway to the country.

Travellers have been able to experience live performances by Qatari musicians, as well as the traditional Ardha dance.

In Souq Al Matar, there were henna artists, traditional games and a falconer.

Furthermore, traditional crafters demonstrated live bisht tailoring, wicker weaving, fishnet weaving, Dhow boat making and sadu making.

Children could take part in festive cookie painting.

Plus, Qatari flags and sweet treats infused with local flavours, such as dates and saffron, were distributed to travellers whereas traditional coffee ‘gahwa’ was handed out at Souq Al Matar.

For shoppers, QDF has unveiled special offers starting from 18% off across all QDF retail outlets from 17-19 December.

READ MORE: QDF partners with Phoenicia LTD on cigar outlets & Casa del Habano pop-up

READ MORE: Exclusive: Qatar Airways’ Tab Musleh discusses the Live the F1 Life campaign

READ MORE: QDF’s Live the F1 Life campaign accelerates pax spend at DOH