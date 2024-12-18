QDF marks Qatar National Day with cultural activities and special offers

By Faye Bartle |

Qatar National Day

Qatar National Day celebrations at DOH.

To celebrate Qatar National Day, Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) have been hosting a variety of cultural activities for passengers.

The activities, available from 16-18 December, were designed to shine a light on the heritage and culture of the State of Qatar, underscoring DOH’s role as a gateway to the country.

Travellers have been able to experience live performances by Qatari musicians, as well as the traditional Ardha dance.

In Souq Al Matar, there were henna artists, traditional games and a falconer.

Furthermore, traditional crafters demonstrated live bisht tailoring, wicker weaving, fishnet weaving, Dhow boat making and sadu making.

Qatar National Day

Passengers passing through DOH can enjoy savings from 18% across all QDF retail outlets from 17-19 December.

Children could take part in festive cookie painting.

Plus, Qatari flags and sweet treats infused with local flavours, such as dates and saffron, were distributed to travellers whereas traditional coffee ‘gahwa’ was handed out at Souq Al Matar.

Qatar National Day

Children playing traditional games.

For shoppers, QDF has unveiled special offers starting from 18% off across all QDF retail outlets from 17-19 December.

