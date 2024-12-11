Qatar Duty Free is joining forces with premium Cuban cigar distributor, Phoenicia LTD, to manage the cigar outlets at Hamad International Airport (DOH) in 2025. The duo has also announced the launch of a ‘first of its kind’ Casa del Habano pop-up shop at the hub.

The news was first shared at the 55th anniversary celebration of Cuban cigar brand Trinidad on 7 December – an event jointly hosted by QDF, Phoenicia LTD and Habanos S.A at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The anniversary celebrations for Trinidad commenced in February with the Festival del Habano in Havana, continuing with a stand-out evening in June at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

The Doha gala dinner took its cue from these key events, creating an immersive experience for guests that was designed to capture the spirit of Trinidad cigars, blending culture, artisanal craftsmanship and Cuban elegance.

Attendees were guided through the brand’s storied history, with presentations, cigar unveilings and live performances by Studio RAYY, Majiid and The Managers.

Phoenicia LTD President, Mohammad Zeidan addressed the guests, relaying the significance of the milestone anniversary in Trinidad’s history.

Another highlight of the evening was the big reveal of the highly anticipated Trinidad Robusto Extra. This new addition to the Trinidad family was paired with Havana-inspired cocktails prepared by mixologists from Teddy’s Speakeasy.

The evening culminated in the regional launch of the Trinidad Cabildo, accompanied by a performance created exclusively for the reveal featuring symphonies by music artist Michel Fadel joined, for the first time, by dance group The Mayyas who won America’s Got Talent in 2022.

The collaboration between Qatar Duty Free, Phoenicia LTD and Habanos S.A. helps to position Hamad International Airport – and Doha – as a premier destination for cigar enthusiasts, particularly those from the GCC region.

Travellers passing through the hub can explore a special selection of premium and vintage cigars, including the commemorative Trinidad 50 Aniversario, priced at US$365,000, which will be showcased at the Casa del Habano Shop. This 39.78 sqm pop-up recently launched in the North Node of the airport.

“This partnership is all about blending the rich heritage of Cuban cigars with the world-class hospitality that Qatar Duty Free is known for,” said Thabet Musleh, Chief Retail and Hospitality Officer at Qatar Airways Group.

“Together with Phoenicia Ltd. and Habanos S.A., we’re creating an experience that celebrates tradition while elevating what travellers can expect at Hamad International Airport.”

