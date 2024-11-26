Rémy Martin’s tricentenary celebrations give rise to immersive activation at DXB

Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail (GTR) is continuing its year-long celebration of the House of Rémy Martin’s 300-year anniversary with a high-profile, multi-sensorial pop-up activation at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in partnership with Dubai Duty Free (DDF).

The DDF pop-up has been designed to showcase the Rémy Martin’s stand-out cognac portfolio, alongside its rich history and heritage. The activation will run in the T3 Departures Concourse B from until 30 November.

Highlights include prominent displays of a series of limited editions – notably the 300th Rémy Martin Anniversary Coupe, the 300th Anniversary XO Limited Edition, and the House’s latest release for the festive season, Reach for the Stars VSOP.

Each element of the pop-up has been designed to ‘enhance engagement and enrich the client journey’. For starters, passengers are invited to take part in the experience of the Rémy Martin Dream Forward Expedition, which is being featured in selected international airports throughout 2024.

This distinctive experience invites cognac fans to take a virtual flight to the heart of the House in Cognac via immersive VR technology. Thanks to this, visitors to the pop-up are virtually transported to the vineyards of Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne and up into star-filled skies, stopping at clouds to discover the secrets of Rémy Martin cognac crafting guided by the cellar masters, winegrowers and craftspeople who have shaped the House through the generations.

Next, travellers can discover the Rémy Martin cognac collection through nosing via scent sticks and an interactive digital gamification activity complete with a gift incentive. This helps them to learn more about the House’s 300-year legacy.

There are also tastings at the bar, complemented by the XO Opulence Reveal touch point, which showcases a luxury sensory food and cognac pairing demonstration.

Finally, at the pop-up’s gifting station, shoppers can personalise their purchase of the 300th Anniversary Limited Edition XO decanter with a selection of leather straps and tags that are exclusive to DXB.

“We are delighted to celebrate Rémy Martin’s 300th anniversary with this exclusive pop-up at Dubai International Airport,” said Rémy Cointreau CEO Global Travel Retail Fida Bou Chabke.

“This latest partnership with Dubai Duty Free illustrates perfectly our commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to our travelling consumers.

“For 300 years, Rémy Martin has been synonymous with luxury and excellence. This high-profile activation pays homage to our illustrious history, and offers the ideal opportunity to showcase our exceptional portfolio to a discerning global audience.”

The Dubai pop-up the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations between Rémy Cointreau GTR and DDF to mark Rémy Martin’s milestone anniversary.

These began in January with a campaign at DXB’s T1 and T3, which spotlighted the House’s 300th anniversary XO Dragon Limited Edition.

This was followed in May by a private event and tasting for selected DDF clients to present another special release, the 300th Rémy Martin Anniversary Coupe, which was available to purchase at DXB post-event.

“It is great to be part of Rémy Martin’s milestone 300th anniversary celebration,” commented DDF Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi.

“Part of Dubai Duty Free’s mission is to offer our customers a diverse range of cutting-edge products and experiences, so we are pleased to collaborate with Rémy Cointreau Global Travel Retail in bringing this innovative and unique retail concept to our stores in Dubai International Airport.

“Rémy Cointreau has been a partner of ours for many years, and we are delighted to showcase the House’s exceptional cognac portfolio, notably the 300th Rémy Martin Anniversary Coupe and the 300th Anniversary Limited Edition XO. We are sure that the immersive activation will be a big hit with our customers.”

Rémy Martin is celebrating its tricentenary with a series of special activities this year around the theme ‘We Dream Forward’ at major global travel retail locations worldwide.

The campaign began with multiple high-profile activations in key airports, including Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore Changi, Istanbul and Frankfurt, among others, to celebrate Chinese New Year, which showcased the House’s XO Dragon Chinese New Year Limited Edition.

In May, the focus shifted to the 300th Rémy Martin Anniversary Coupe, which was introduced at various private events and highlighted via airport activations.

In August and September, the festivities continued with a pop-up activation at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport and the unveiling of a special 300th Anniversary XO Limited Edition.

September and October saw another pop-up at Hong Kong’s High Speed Rail Station, which incorporated digital gamification elements and an XO personalisation service.

Throughout November and December, travellers can expect to see further 300th anniversary-themed activations taking place at airports including Dubai, Qatar, Macau, Singapore and Auckland, which will conclude the year-long celebrations.

