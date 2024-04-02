Riyadh Airports Company announces new F&B tender packages for KKIA

King Khalid Airport tender

This newly issued tender coincides with KKIA breaking records in passenger numbers and commercial growth.

Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), operator of King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), has announced new tender packages for food and beverage operators across international terminals 1 and 2.

RAC says it seeking experienced multi-unit operators to deliver a variety of brand concepts and cuisine experiences for passengers. Concession fees of minimum annual guarantee or revenue share on sales is expected as the basis for financial proposals.

The tenders consist of multiple projects offering a total of 17 outlet locations within Terminals 1 and 2 as well as their linking concourses.

RCA noted this newly issued tender coincides with KKIA breaking new records in passenger numbers and commercial growth.

Project sizes range from 35sq m to 667sq m, which the operator says are suitable for cafes, grab-and-go kiosks, casual dining, and fine dining concepts.

Proposals must be digitally submitted through RAC’s tender portal by 22 April ,2024, at 3pm local time.

Successful bidders will be granted 5-year term contracts, with three months allotted for fit-outs post-handover of white box spaces.

Abdulaziz Al Asaker, Chief Commercial Officer of RAC, stated: “We are very pleased with the tremendous success KKIA has seen in 2023, resulting in new heights of passenger traffic and commercial revenues. With this latest round of F&B tenders, we aim to further enhance the experience offered to our valued travelers. We look forward to reviewing innovative proposals from leading operators that will enrich the services across our terminals.”

