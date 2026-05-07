Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free’s Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing, will be stepping down from her role with effect from 8 May 2026, concluding what the retailer has described as ‘an exceptional career’ with the organisation spanning more than 28 years.

“During her nearly three decades of service to the company, Sharon has worked hard with dedication, integrity and commitment, earning the respect of colleagues across the organisation,” commented Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, Ramesh Cidambi.

“She built a strong Purchasing team that will remain part of her legacy and played a key role in elevating Dubai Duty Free’s reputation among leading global brands in the travel retail industry. We thank her for her invaluable contribution, and she will be greatly missed by all of us after she leaves Dubai. I take this opportunity to wish her the very best in her post-Dubai Duty Free life.”

Beecham joined Dubai Duty Free in 1998 and has worked across both the Retail and Purchasing departments. She has led the Purchasing function during two different time-periods, including her current tenure as Senior Vice President – Purchasing, which began in September 2020.

“After 28 incredible years with Dubai Duty Free, I’m deeply grateful for the journey and the experiences that have shaped my career,” said Beecham.

“I look back with pride on the accomplishments and friendships forged along the way. As I retire, I’m excited for new adventures, carrying with me the lessons and memories from nearly three decades of dedication. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this chapter – especially the Purchasing team, my senior colleagues for their support and of course my boss, Ramesh.”

Image Credit: Dubai Duty Free

Over the course of her tenure, Beecham played a key role in shaping Dubai Duty Free’s retail and purchasing landscape, with her contributions spanning major infrastructure and retail milestones, from the opening of Concourse C in April 2000 to Concourse D in February 2016. This is in addition to numerous shop renovations, refurbishments and the introduction of luxury boutiques across the operations.

As head of Purchasing, she held executive responsibility for sourcing across all merchandise categories within the company’s multi-billion-dollar retail operation.

DDF highlighted Beecham’s significant contribution to its sustained growth over nearly three decades, culminating in a record-breaking performance in 2025 that marked a full recovery from the global Covid-19 pandemic.

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