Shiseido Travel Retail debuts Tory Burch fragrances in global travel retail

Shiseido Travel Retail has widened its prestige fragrance portfolio with the addition of Tory Burch Beauty.

The strategic move is designed to seize growth opportunities in the fast-growing category and accelerate sales in travel retail Europe, the Middle East and Africa, says the Japanese beauty giant.

Tory Burch’s scents landed at Dubai International Airport in November and Hamad International Airport in December, building on strong brand awareness in the domestic markets.

Shiseido Travel Retail Vice President Travel Retail West Vincent Baland said: “It is a pleasure to introduce Tory Burch Beauty to our fragrance portfolio at Shiseido Travel Retail. The dynamic prestige fragrance market is a key driver of our business in Travel Retail West, and Tory Burch adds to the strong performance of our fragrances in travel retail.

“Tory Burch Beauty is more than a new fragrance collection for travellers; the brand offers a meaningful experience rooted in female empowerment that appeals to diverse audiences around the world – from its home in New York to the cultural oases of the Middle East. We thank our launch retail partners at Dubai Duty Free and Qatar Duty Free and look forward to inspiring travellers with the essence of Tory Burch Beauty in new strategic travel retail locations around the world.”

Founded by its eponymous Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer in New York City in 2004, the US luxury brand’s craftsmanship spans ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home, and beauty ranges.

Two collections

The brand takes its cues from the relaxed elegance of sportswear, while influenced by Tory Burch’s guiding commitment to the empowerment of women, manifested through her collections and work at the Tory Burch Foundation.

The Tory Burch Essence of Dreams launch collection features five scents, with each blend of botanicals and essential oils referencing a dream (in brackets): Divine Moon (peace), Mystic Geranium (joy), Cosmic Wood (magic), Sublime Rose (love) and Electric Sky (freedom).

The aforementioned launch is accompanied by the Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Exclusive – a tribute to the beauty and thrill of dreaming bigger and going bolder, according to the brand.

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Exclusive brings together a collection of rare and luxurious blends for the luxe traveller with a specialised taste in Middle East aromas such as woody flora, floral woody and woody amber notes. These include Atlas Oud, Daring Rose, Enduring Leather, Luminous Musk and Infinite Oak.

First introduced in February 2024, the scents are motivated by Middle Eastern ingredients and blends – floral and botanical notes revitalised by oud, vetiver, citrus and wood. The range reflects the rich heritage, culture, and energy of the region – long admired by Tory Burch – while offering a fresh perspective on fragrance creation.

Each fragrance is said to celebrate distinct emotions and pays tribute to the cultural significance of the ingredients, inviting wearers to embrace their dreams through the essence of Middle Eastern perfume artistry.

