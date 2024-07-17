Thélios partners with QDF on multi-brand boulevard concept in Hamad

Thélios, part of LVMH Group’s Eyewear Excellence division, has joined forces with Qatar Duty Free to introduce a luxury multi-brand concept at Hamad International Airport.

The eyewear store is situated in Concourse B’s luxury boulevard, among a collection of high-end brands at Qatar Duty Free (QDF).

The store offers a curated selection of brands from the Thélios portfolio, including: Dior; Fendi; Bulgari; TAG Heuer, Celine and Loewe, all within a 45sq m space.

“Doha’s Hamad International Airport is one of the most important airports in the world, setting unprecedented standards in travel retail. It was paramount for Thélios to be present there with this new concept,” said Alessandro Eucaliptus, Head of Global Travel Retail for Thélios.

“With this unique concept, we are able to deliver a luxury experience for travelers through a tailor-made layout, elevating eyewear presence at the airport and reinforcing Thélios’ luxury positioning within the channel,” aded Eucalyptus.

The multi-brand concept has been designed to cater to travelers seeking high-quality luxury eyewear brands.

The store is also equipped with a Snapchat-powered augmented reality (AR) mirror which enables shoppers to virtually try on a variety of eyewear options.

On 12 June, 2024, representatives from QDF and Thélios were present to officiate the store opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Thélios, representing LVMH’s exceptional position in the luxury eyewear industry for this exclusive retail offering. This unique and innovative new multi-brand concept perfectly complements the existing QDF sunglasses and fashion offer at Hamad International Airport,” noted Thabet Musleh, Senior Vice President, QDF.

READ MORE: Thélios utilises TFWA AP to showcase TAG Heuer and Bulgari collections

READ MORE: LVMH Group and Alibaba Group extend partnership with e-commerce focus

READ MORE: D&G and QDF unveil pop-up store at Doha’s Hamad International Airport