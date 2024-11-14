UETA MEA launches with new hires and growth view

The Falic Group has appointed a trio of key recruits to steer its diplomat-focused supply business UETA MEA.

As reported, the Duty Free Americas owner revealed in September a plan to ramp-up its global expansion into new travel retail channels and territories, including the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, via supply operation UETA MEA.

Joe Swords has been named as General Manager, joining James Grundy, Sales Manager and Head of logistics. The appointments are effective from December.

Both bring more than a decade of experience in customer service, sales, and business development from previous roles in the diplomatic business.

Meanwhile, Leon Ashford, Commercial Director adds strong expertise in commercial strategy and market analysis.

Entry into Europe and Asia

The appointments reflect UETA MEA’s commitment to investing in leading talent to support its strategic goals and future success, said the Falic Group in a statement.

UETA MEA plans to extend its reach into Europe and Asia, beginning soon.

Billed by the family run company as the ‘the first truly global supplier dedicated to serving diplomats worldwide’, Dubai-headquartered UETA MEA offers products and services tailored to diplomatic missions.

Its extensive range of premium merchandise ranges from wines and spirits to fragrances, cosmetics, and household items.

An established global distribution network is designed to allow UETA MEA to handle various diplomatic requests, with diplomats able to access a dedicated global platform for product requests.

The organisation groups its key benefits into five areas, including serving diplomatic customers through a personalised, customer-centric approach; utilising a team of diplomatic channel experts; nurturing established connections and local expertise to navigate complicated regulatory environments; offering a diverse range of high-quality products; and upholding high standards of merchandise and service delivery.

