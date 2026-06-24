Wakefield Wines launches Dubai Duty Free activation

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: King of Reach by B&S
Wakefield Wines launches Dubai Duty Free activation

The activation is developed in partnership with King of Reach by B&S.

Wakefield Wines has launched a new activation at Dubai International Airport with Dubai Duty Free, reinforcing its commitment to global travel retail and strengthening its visibility within one of the industry’s most influential retail environments.

Developed in partnership with King of Reach by B&S, the activation is designed to engage international travellers at a key point in the purchase journey, creating a premium brand experience at the world’s busiest international airport, which welcomed more than 95 million passengers in 2025.

The initiative forms part of Wakefield Wines’ broader strategy to build stronger consumer connections and enhance brand visibility across key international markets.

“Global Travel Retail is a strategically important channel for Wakefield Wines, and Dubai Duty Free is the perfect platform to reach premium consumers from around the world,” said Chris Davis, Global Travel Retail Business Manager at Wakefield Wines.

“This activation, delivered in partnership with King of Reach by B&S, strengthens our brand visibility in key international markets and creates engaging experiences that inspire travellers to discover our wines. We look forward to continuing to grow our presence across the travel retail channel.”

King of Reach by B&S highlighted the strategic importance of Dubai International Airport within the global travel retail landscape and the role the activation will play in building awareness of the Wakefield Wines portfolio.

“Dubai International Airport is one of the most important locations in global travel retail, and in partnership with Dubai Duty Free we recognised early on that it was the perfect platform to build meaningful visibility for Wakefield Wines,” said Paul Cooke, Head of MEA & APAC Duty Free & Travel Retail at King of Reach by B&S.

“This activation reflects the way King of Reach approaches distribution, not simply as a supply function but as a genuine commercial partnership focused on delivering real brand performance at the point of sale. We are pleased to bring Wakefield Wines to one of the world’s most cosmopolitan destinations.”

The activation marks another step in Wakefield Wines’ ambition to expand its footprint in travel retail, using the channel to engage high-value consumers, strengthen brand consideration and support long-term international growth.

READ MORE: Ukiyo Japanese Spirits expands Changi presence with T1 activation

READ MORE: King of Reach by B&S targets Americas confectionery and spirits growth

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