Whyte & Mackay spotlights single malt surge at Dubai Duty Free

Whyte & Mackay hosted a series of high-profile activation spaces at Dubai International Airport, created in partnership with Dubai Duty Free (DDF), to showcase its portfolio of single malts.

Throughout the month of June, the company showcased its portfolio of single malts such as: The Dalmore; Jura; Fettercairn; and Tamnavulin, with a series of high-profile activation spaces, across T1 and T3 Departures, and T3 Arrivals.

Whyte & Mackay said these latest collaborations highlight its commitment to single malt category growth, with the company’s increased focus in the Middle East.

“We are absolutely delighted with our Dubai Duty Free partnership, which has resulted in our single malt brand activations attracting more passengers to their stores, and driving headline growth,” noted Clarisse Daniels, Regional Director GTR, Whyte & Mackay.

“As single malt specialists, we have carefully curated a series of impactful activations, which clearly express the character, ethos and positioning of our different whiskies, with compelling propositions that appeal to both existing and new customers,” added Daniels.

Referencing recent data from the IWSR (International Wine & Spirits Record), Whyte & Mackay noted it remains the only malt owner globally to have driven growth every year since 2019 across total global markets with its portfolio of single malts.

Travel retail exclusives amplify sales

The single malt whiskies which showcased via this summer’s DDF activations are The Dalmore Luminary No.2 Collectible, and a range of travel retail exclusives, including: a new aged range of Fettercairn expressions; the limited edition and collectible Jura Islanders’ Expressions No.3; and Tamnavulin Sauvignon Blanc Edition.

The installations incorporate merchandising units and bottle displays, tastings, and extensive signage.

As part of Whyte & Mackay’s partnership with DDF, the launch of The Dalmore Luminary is being further supported by a campaign on JCDecaux screens sited across the airport’s VIP lounge spaces.

Whyte & Mackay has reported a strong uplift in sales at DDF in June, with its single malts growing +37% in value compared with June 2023.

This growth was primarily fuelled by Tamnavulin (+277%), Fettercairn (+218%) and by The Dalmore (+28%).

Daniels went on to say: “Our portfolio outperforms the single malt category in the premium, super-premium, and ultra-premium price segments, driven by Tamnavulin, Jura and Fettercairn, respectively.

I’m confident these new travel retail exclusive launches will continue to increase penetration, conversion and spend, fuelling long-term growth both for us and our retail partners.”

