ASUTIL Conference in Colombia’s Bogotá attracts 300+ delegates

A total of 307 DF&TR executives attended the Asociación Sudamericana de Tiendas Libres (ASUTIL) Conference in Bogotá, Colombia this week (19-20 June).

Delegates to the event, which took place at the Hilton Bogotá Corferias, heard from a diverse range of speakers* including associations, retailer/operators, brands and other stakeholders during the two-day conference, where areas such as digital strategy and consumer loyalty, beauty, sustainability and consumer trends were discussed.

In customary fashion, ASUTIL attendees were provided with opportunities to network at the Welcome Session and Cocktail on Tuesday 18 June, sponsored by Attenza Duty Free.

The Gala Dinner, sponsored by Avolta, took place on Wednesday 19 June at the Gaira Café Cumbia House by Carlos Vives, a restaurant renowned for its authentically Colombian ambience and dubbed the ‘temple of music’ by local aficionados.

Meanwhile, those delegates that prolonged their trip were treated to an expedition to Zipaquirá to explore Colombia’s famous Salt Cathedral, located 180 metres underground.

Carlos Loaiza-Keel, Secretary General, ASUTIL said: “June 18th marked a significant milestone in ASUTIL’s history as we kicked off the Conference for the very first time in Bogotá. After months of dedicated planning with TFWA’s support, we extend our sincere gratitude to all our sponsors, delegates, and team members.

“Your support and participation were crucial in making this conference possible and successful. We hope all attendees experienced the unique and magical ASUTIL atmosphere, reflecting the vibrant spirit of Latin American and Caribbean businesses. We look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA added: “This week’s ASUTIL Conference in the vibrant city of Bogotá has underscored the significant role this event plays in bringing together the Latin American duty free and travel retail industry.

“We at TFWA are delighted to have supported the organisation of the conference, and the positive feedback we have received throughout the week indicates that our attendees enjoyed both the insightful sessions and the dynamic social events. We look forward to welcoming our Latin American colleagues to the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes later this year.”

Sponsors included Avolta, Attenza, Colonia Express, Carilux Duty Free, Japan Tobacco International, Mondelēz, Lindt, Campari Group, Heineken, República del Cacao, Travel Blue, Essence Corp, Victorinox, B+D, Avianca LifeMiles, King of Reach B&S, Benigna and The Hershey Company.

*Enrique Urioste, President, ASUTIL; Carlos Loaiza-Keel, Secretary General, ASUTIL; Sarah Branquinho, President, Duty Free World Council; Iñigo Pirfano, renowned author, composer, and orchestra conductor; Vijay Talwar, Avolta Chief Commercial and Digital Officer; Valeria Yglesias, Chief Commercial Officer at LifeMiles; Pablo Cobian, General Manager – Shiseido Travel Retail Americas; Diego Artola, Vice President – Coty Travel Retail; Yennifer Abreu, Area Sales Director – Essence Corp; Carlos Melconian, economist; Ignacio Lasa, VP Commercial – Motta Internacional; Cyril Letocart, CEO – Lagardère Travel Retail Peru; Gian Botteri, Senior Vice President and Head of Cruise Division – Avolta; Dr. Peter Mohn, m1nd-set founder and CEO; Tamara Spada, Global Key Account Manager – Nestlé; Alejandro Sanabria Amortegui, Sustainability Manager – El Dorado Airport; Camillo Rossotto, Chief Public Affairs and ESG Officer – Avolta; Dr. Roberto Canessa, celebrated author, cardiologist and survivor of the Andes plane crash of 1972

All photos courtesy of TFWA.

