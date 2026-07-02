Avolta and Air Canada form North America loyalty programme partnership

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta Hudson Air Canada loyalty scheme

The initiative incorporates over 900 Avolta travel retail stores.

Avolta has partnered with Air Canada to create a new loyalty programme collaboration that features Club Avolta and the airline’s Aeroplan scheme.

The initiative incorporates over 900 Avolta travel retail stores, and will offer more than 16 million members another way to earn, according to the company.

Members who link their Club Avolta and Aeroplan accounts through the Club Avolta app can earn one Aeroplan point for every C$2 (US$1.40) spent on eligible purchases in-store at participating locations operated by Avolta’s Hudson and Dufry, when pre-ordering through Avolta’s Reserve & Collect online service, or through the company’s Club Avolta app.

Later this year, the partnership will extend to Avolta’s HMSHost dining locations, so members can also earn on F&B purchases at casual dining restaurants, quick-service outlets, bars, and Grab & Go spots.

Travellers who join both loyalty programmes will gain access to targeted promotions and offers across Air Canada’s global network, and at Avolta’s duty free, convenience, and participating specialty retail outlets in Canada, including at Toronto Pearson, Vancouver, Calgary and Billy Bishop Toronto airports, as well as at major US airports such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago O’Hare.

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta Evolve by Hudson Air Canada loyalty partnership

In addition to participating locations operated by Avolta’s Hudson and Dufry, later this year the partnership will extend to Avolta’s HMSHost dining locations.

“The Club Avolta and Aeroplan partnership represents a transformational milestone for Club Avolta as our first North American airline loyalty integration,” noted Avolta Senior Vice President of Digital, North America Atousa Ghoreichi.

“With Club Avolta, we’re enhancing the Air Canada customer journey by providing additional earning opportunities to Aeroplan members. As our partnership grows to nearly 1,900 retail and food & beverage outlets in North America, there will be endless ways for travellers to earn.”

“Travel starts well before the boarding gate, and we want to make more of it rewarding for our members,” commented Air Canada Vice President, Loyalty and Product Scott O’Leary.

“Our partnership with Avolta brings Aeroplan into moments that are already part of how people travel – grabbing a bite before their flight, picking up a duty-free deal – creating more ways for our members to earn across the entire trip.”

READ NEXT: Avolta opens FIFA World Cup official merchandise stores in North America

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