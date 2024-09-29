Avolta celebrates DF store renovation at Mexico City International Airport

Avolta has officially opened its newly renovated 1,600sq m duty free store at Mexico City International Airport (AICM), offering the full range of duty free categories in a fresh open layout, alongside new brands and hybrid elements.

The successful renovation hosts interactive digital experiences, an expansive luxury watch and jewellery space, all accented by an espresso and drink bar, boutique store-in-store spaces, and luxury fashion.

Alongside the traditional categories of beauty, liquor, luxury items, tobacco, and food, the store offers an exclusive high-end perfume area featuring prestigious and niche brands, and a fashion area with boutique brand spaces.

In the beauty area there is a virtual try-on tool, while in the liquor area, travellers can find a personalised whisky finder, which points travellers in the right direction for their individual palates.

There is a ‘lift and learn’ educational aspect to the tequila section; similar to the whisky finder, this area is designed to help travellers explore the flavours of their favourite blend.

Enrique Urioste, President and CEO LATAM and the Caribbean, Avolta, highlighted: “This opening marks a milestone in the airport’s commercial offerings, providing travelers with a shopping experience that combines the best of technology, sense of place and luxury in one place, all achieved by putting the traveler at our core of our approach, in line with Avolta’s Destination 2027 to create a travel experience revolution.”

The store received an inauguration, gathering a lineup of officials, Avolta leaders and prominent travel and shopping influencers, including: Mexican celebrity Geraldine Bazán; Rear Admiral AN. PA. DEM José Ramón Rivera Parga, General Director of the airport; Jesús Gilberto Araiz Pérez, Commercial and Services Director; and Alfonso Joel Lazo Valerio, Deputy Director of Commercial Services.

From Avolta the opening was attended by: Enrique Urioste, President and CEO LATAM and the Caribbean; José Luis Ramos, General Director of Dufry Mexico; Rodolfo Velasco, President Advisor of Dufry Mexico; and Beatriz Macedo, Commercial Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

READ MORE: Avolta unveils revamped World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport

READ MORE: Kreol Group and Avolta bring Anchor milk powder to Kuwait Duty Free

READ MORE: Hudson signs new retail contract at Pittsburgh International Airport