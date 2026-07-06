Avolta expands Santos Dumont footprint with new 10-year contract

Image Credit: LGAndrade / Shutterstock.com Avolta is strengthening its long-standing partnership with Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with the expansion of its travel retail operations under a new 10-year contract.

The agreement will see Avolta significantly increase its footprint at the airport through an enlarged walkthrough duty free store, which will almost double in size to become the airport’s largest retail outlet. The expanded space will integrate a convenience store, creating a more seamless shopping experience for passengers.

In addition, Avolta will open two new convenience stores designed to meet the needs of Santos Dumont’s predominantly domestic business travellers by offering greater speed, accessibility and choice.

“Our expanded presence at Santos Dumont Airport reflects the strength of a partnership,” said Gustavo Fagundes, CEO of Avolta Brazil. “By significantly increasing our travel retail footprint and adding two new convenience stores, we are creating a more complete offer for travellers while supporting the airport with formats that respond to passenger needs.”

Infraero also welcomed the development, highlighting its contribution to enhancing the passenger experience.

“This expansion reinforces the mutual trust built over more than two decades of partnership and is fully aligned with Infraero’s strategy of continuously enhancing the passenger experience at Santos Dumont Airport,” said an Infraero spokesperson.

“The new space will bring greater comfort, convenience and a wider variety of options, following a global trend in airport retail of integrating operational efficiency with a more practical and enjoyable customer journey. Initiatives like this raise the airport’s standards and directly contribute to strengthening regional aviation and the country’s main business corridors.”