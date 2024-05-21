Avolta expands US presence with 15-year contracts at John Wayne Airport

Avolta is set to grow its presence at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, through a variety of newly awarded 15-year contracts incorporating F&B, travel convenience and specialty retail stores.

The contracts cover almost 3,500sq m of space across Terminals A, B, and C for Avolta’s brands Hudson and HMSHost. John Wayne Airport serves more than 11.3 million passengers annually, and reaches more than 40 non-stop destinations in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The new concessions will result in the opening of over a dozen new dining venues, including outposts of several well-known Orange County-born brands: Mama’s Comfort Food & Cocktails, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, Tacos La Piña, Five Vines Wine Bar, Chaupin Bakery, and Left Coast Brewing.

These will be complemented by five new Hudson-branded retail stores, including two travel convenience and three specialty retail concepts.

Avolta plans “significant” upgrade

The airport will also benefit from a variety of “fun, fast” 24/7 vending options dubbed OC To Go (OC = Orange County). These will serve hot, made-to-order pizza, Krispy Kreme donuts, Wow Bao bao and dumplings, fresh salads, smoothies and coffee.

The location will also feature a revamped Ducks Breakaway Bar with a new look and menu, along with several national and globally recognised quick-service brands, including Dunkin’, Panera Bread, Starbucks, Auntie Anne’s, Bonchon, The Habit Burger Grill, and Earl of Sandwich.

Avolta President and CEO North America Steve Johnson commented: “This is a significant and very exciting upgrade to our travel experience offerings at John Wayne Airport. We have built our reputation on carefully crafting concessions programmes that deliver exceptional experiences and a sense of place.

“Orange County is a unique region, deserving of F&B and retail offerings that reflect its environment, culture and diversity. Combined with outlets featuring esteemed, recognisable brands, our F&B and retail programme will bring variety and excitement to the terminal.”

He added: “We are proud of our continued partnership with John Wayne Airport and the County of Orange, and are thrilled by their support of our vision to create the future of retail and dining.”

Airport Director Charlene Reynolds added: “John Wayne Airport is thrilled to partner with HMSHost in bringing exciting new dining options to the terminal, reflecting the rich culinary diversity of Orange County [and is] excited to welcome the Hudson brand’s expanded presence, offering travellers an elevated retail experience that perfectly blends the local sense of Orange County with travel trends.

“Through this innovative partnership, these improvements underscore our commitment to providing guests with a unique and memorable experience showcasing local favourites and beloved national brands, as well as providing our guests with diverse options that reflect the unique culture and personality of the area.”

READ MORE: Avolta records 8.6% organic growth as EMEA boosts strong Q124 performance

READ MORE: Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business