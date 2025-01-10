Avolta inauguarates Martinique Duty Free store with local focus

Avolta, through its subsidiary Dufry France, has announced the opening of a new duty free space in Fort-de-France at Aéroport Martinique Aimé Césaire.

It combines an international offer and carefully selected local products to highlight the richness of Martinique, its production and its terroir.

The store is intended as a showcase of rums, gourmet products, chocolate, spices, leather goods, jewelry and perfumes from the Antilles, alongside a key assortment of global brands.

The inauguration was attended by Walter Serb, CEO Avolta Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, regional heads Mauro Lovascio and Christophe Ricard, and Vanina Blanchard, Operational Manager for the store.

Avolta said the store’s opening marks a new step in its ambition to celebrate the culture and unique heritage of Martinique.

TRBusiness has reached out to Avolta for further information on the new Martinique Duty Free store, and will update this article accordingly.

