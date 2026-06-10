Avolta locks in eight-year travel retail extension at Phoenix Airport 

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Avolta has secured an eight-year extension for its travel retail operations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), with the agreement covering more than 1,400 sqm in Terminal 4.

The extension covers travel convenience, speciality retail and duty-free, with Avolta continuing as Phoenix Sky Harbor’s exclusive duty-free retailer.

As part of this, Avolta will redevelop three existing stores from 2029, introducing refreshed concepts to further strengthen the terminal’s retail offer.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with the City of Phoenix,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.

“Our continued investment in Sky Harbor reflects our confidence in Phoenix’s future as both a destination and a hub and demonstrates our commitment to enriching its vibrant airport environment.”

The renewed lease for the duty-free contract, operated under the Dufry banner, encompasses more than 2,100 sqft (approx 195 sqm) of retail space designed to serve both domestic and international travellers through a mix of travel essentials, local concepts and global brands.

Indeed, together with its small business partners (Melissa Trujillo and Ricardo De Leon; and Dr. Jeremy Levitt), Dufry operates two duty‑free stores within the terminal that feature an assortment aligned with Sky Harbor’s key international routes.

Offerings include a tequila collection tailored for Mexico-bound passengers, a refined selection of top‑shelf bourbons for travellers heading to Canada, and a range of prestige skincare products for those flying to major East Asian destinations.

Across both locations, customers also find a thoughtfully selected mix of globally recognised luxury and lifestyle brands, including Chanel, Dior, Grey Goose, Jack Daniel’s, Godiva, Toblerone, Marlboro and ZYN.

“Our duty-free stores reflect a commitment to reimagining what travel retail can be: blending best-in-class brands with innovative digital touchpoints that elevate the journey,” said Johnson. “We’re leading the industry forward with an experience that is both premium and personal.”

The airport connected travellers to more than 20 international destinations and welcoming more than 1.4 million international enplanements in 2025.

“As international travel continues to grow at America’s Friendliest Airport, it is essential we offer our travellers a retail experience that reflects both quality and a global experience,” said Assistant Aviation Director and Chief Revenue Officer Roxann Favors.

“Dufry’s commitment to innovation, premium brand offerings and traveller-focused service aligns with our mission to enhance the guest experience.”

Avolta’s eight-year contract extension at the hub also sees Hudson strike an agreement covering more than 13,100 sqft (approx 1217 sqm) of travel retail space.

Hudson and its small business partners (Lachele Mangum; Melissa Trujillo and Ricardo De Leon; and Dr. Jeremy Levitt) currently operate a dozen travel convenience and speciality retail concepts in Terminal 4, including Hudson, Connections, Phoenix Public Market, Bunky Boutique, Sunglass Hut, Earth Spirit and Indigenous.

As mentioned above, Hudson will redevelop three existing stores in Terminal 4 beginning in 2029.

“Having a mix of local favourites and nationally recognised brands is important to us,” said Aviation Director Chad Makovsky.

“We’re pleased to see Hudson continue to transform the retail experience in our airport to reflect the needs of our travellers and community.”

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