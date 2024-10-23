Avolta opens 950sq m duty paid walkthrough store at Santiago Airport

By Luke Barras-hill |

Global travel experience player Avolta has expanded its presence at Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport (SCL) in Santiago, Chile with the opening of a new duty paid walkthrough shop.

Measuring 950sq m, the store is situated in the domestic Terminal 1 and sells a wide array of merchandise, including perfumes & cosmetics, wine and spirits, confectionery and fashion & accessories.

The high trafficked commercial area houses a dedicated space for brand activations, which are accentuated by digital screens displaying targeted promotions to increase brand visibility and provoke customer engagement.

Meanwhile, a tasting area invites travellers to sample the store’s assortment to uplift the shopping experience.

‘Refreshed shopping experience’

Ariel Moscardi, General Manager South America, Avolta commented: “We are happy to unveil our newest store to travellers that enhances their experience in one of the most important airports in Chile, where we already operate a portfolio of duty free, duty paid and convenience stores.

“In line with the company’s Destination 2027 strategy to revolutionise the travel experience, our multi-channel approach is centred on flexibility and responsiveness to local market demands, enhancing digital engagement through innovative technologies to cater to the evolving preferences of travellers.

“We will keep working together with Nuevo Pudahuel to deliver the best possible experience to the passengers of Santiago International Airport and I would like to thank everyone at Avolta that has been involved in bringing this store to life.”

Nuevo Pudahuel and Avolta teams cut the ribbon of the 950sq m duty paid store.

Grace Torres, Head Commercial at Santiago Airport concessionaire Nuevo Pudahuel, added: “Our commercial department is extremely thankful for Avolta’s commitment, dedication and professionalism shown in this project.

“We appreciated the high level of quality and detail and we are convinced that this new store will be a great attraction for our passengers, since the commercial space will not only offer a renewed and modern shopping experience, but will also be a meeting point, with an innovative design and first-class services.”

Nuevo Pudahuel, a consortium comprising Groupe ADP (45%), Vinci Airports (40%) and Astaldi Concession (15%), was awarded the rights to operate Arturo Merino Benítez Airport in 2015 for a 20-year term.

Santiago International Airport served more than nine million international passengers in 2023.

