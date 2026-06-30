Avolta opens FIFA World Cup official merchandise stores in North America

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta FIFA World Cup stores North America

The company aims to connect travellers to the tournament at over 180 of its retail locations.

Avolta is harnessing its Hudson, Dufry and HMSHost network to bring World Cup energy to travelling consumers at over 180 of its retail locations in US and Canadian host city airports, across both convenience and duty free stores.

HMSHost is extending that energy into F&B, introducing three World Cup-themed bar experiences at Miami International Airport.

“Airports are the gateway to every host city and the first and last touchpoint in a fan’s journey,” commented Avolta Senior Vice President of Concept Development, Brand Partnerships & Adult Beverage in North America Tyler Pitman.

“By extending the World Cup excitement into our stores and dining venues, we’re creating an environment that connects travellers to the tournament in a way that’s immediate, engaging, and unmistakably global.”

Across the Avolta network, travellers can expect official FIFA World Cup 2026-licensed merchandise, including apparel and souvenirs, in existing stores, alongside dedicated pop-up shops in Los Angeles, Miami, Vancouver, and Toronto airports – and the three World Cup-branded bars in Miami.

There will also be fan experiences that include activations with World Cup sponsors and supporters, games, entertainment, and more.

 

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta World Cup fan experiences North America

Travellers can enjoy fan experiences that include activations with World Cup sponsors and supporters, games and entertainment.

Avolta noted it was uniquely positioned to bring the World Cup experience to a global audience at scale, with operations in the highest traffic airport locations across North America, including Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Boston, New York-New Jersey, Los Angeles, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Toronto, and Vancouver.

READ NEXT: Avolta secures retail and F&B contracts at MCO

READ NEXT: Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol on the rise of hybrid retailing

READ NEXT: DPT Antwerp launches first branded shop-in-shop at sea with Avolta

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Tony’s Chocolonely unveils travel-themed ‘pick and mix’ at Frankfurt

Image Credit: Tony's Chocolonely Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann and...

image description image description
The Americas

Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

Image Credit: Corona Corona has launched its Vista Corona airport hospitality concept in...

image description image description
Channel News

Guerlain expands KissKiss franchise with launch of Bee Glow Plump

Image Credit: Guerlain Guerlain is strengthening its KissKiss lip care portfolio with the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Sandra Roman is named President of Extime Duty Free Paris Europe
image description
Miki House and Lotte open first duty free store in South Korea on Jeju Island Fashion & Accessories
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail announces new Executive Committee appointments International
image description
ARI delivers record-breaking profitability in 2025 amid continued global growth International
image description
Gebr. Heinemann's TRV reopens 'largest duty-free shop in the Baltics' at Vilnius Airport Europe
image description
WHSmith opens one-stop shop at Belfast International Airport Europe
image description
Limited edition Toblerone Eton Mess launches as a Heathrow exclusive Airports
image description
PyD promotes El Ganso Blue Code fragrance in Polish travel retail Europe
image description
Everrich showcases Taiwanese culture at Taoyuan International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta joins forces with the TR Consumer Forum as Diamond Sponsor International
right