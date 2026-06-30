Avolta opens FIFA World Cup official merchandise stores in North America

Image Credit: Avolta

Avolta is harnessing its Hudson, Dufry and HMSHost network to bring World Cup energy to travelling consumers at over 180 of its retail locations in US and Canadian host city airports, across both convenience and duty free stores.

HMSHost is extending that energy into F&B, introducing three World Cup-themed bar experiences at Miami International Airport.

“Airports are the gateway to every host city and the first and last touchpoint in a fan’s journey,” commented Avolta Senior Vice President of Concept Development, Brand Partnerships & Adult Beverage in North America Tyler Pitman.

“By extending the World Cup excitement into our stores and dining venues, we’re creating an environment that connects travellers to the tournament in a way that’s immediate, engaging, and unmistakably global.”

Across the Avolta network, travellers can expect official FIFA World Cup 2026-licensed merchandise, including apparel and souvenirs, in existing stores, alongside dedicated pop-up shops in Los Angeles, Miami, Vancouver, and Toronto airports – and the three World Cup-branded bars in Miami.

There will also be fan experiences that include activations with World Cup sponsors and supporters, games, entertainment, and more.

Image Credit: Avolta

Avolta noted it was uniquely positioned to bring the World Cup experience to a global audience at scale, with operations in the highest traffic airport locations across North America, including Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Boston, New York-New Jersey, Los Angeles, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Toronto, and Vancouver.

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