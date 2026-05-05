Avolta opens new duty free arrivals store at El Catey International Airport

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta store El Catey International Airport

The store is located in the arrivals terminal.

Avolta has opened a new duty free store at El Catey International Airport (AZS) in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

Located in the arrivals terminal, the new store features a curated selection of fragrances, premium spirits, confectionery, personal care essentials and gift items.

Described as a convenient one-stop shop, the space combines quality, variety and service to meet the needs of international visitors and returning residents, according to Avolta.

The opening highlights the retailer’s continued investment in the Dominican Republic, building on more than two decades of support for the country’s tourism sector.

Avolta said it continues to enhance the passenger experience nationwide, providing access to a mix of premium local and international brands, while developing duty free retail at key gateway locations.

Avolta General Manager Caribbean & Cruises Gianfranco Botteri commented: “We are immensely proud of this opening at El Catey International Airport and supporting the touristic development of this very special region.

“Avolta is committed to innovation and delivering world-class shopping experiences at every location, and this new space in Samaná is an excellent example.”

Avolta arrivals store El Catey International Airport

The new retail space features a curated selection of fragrances, premium spirits, confectionery, personal care essentials and gift items.

Carlos Núñez, Business Development Director of Aerodom – VINCI Airports, added: “The opening of this duty free store in our arrivals terminal reinforces our commitment to offering a superior airport experience.

“Collaborating with partners like Avolta allows us to provide more options, convenience and quality to our passengers. This initiative adds to the ongoing efforts of VINCI Airports to boost the tourism and economic development of Samaná and the Dominican Republic.”

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