Avolta secures retail and F&B contracts at MCO

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Avolta has strengthened its long-standing partnership with Orlando International Airport (MCO) after its Hudson and HMSHost businesses were awarded new 10-year contracts as part of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s (GOAA) Concession Master Plan.

The agreements will see Avolta deliver a new food hall concept alongside five retail stores across the airport’s North Terminal Complex, supporting GOAA’s multi-year programme to reimagine the commercial offer across Terminals A and B.

Together, the projects will cover more than 19,500sq ft of concession space and form part of efforts to enhance the passenger experience at Florida’s busiest airport, which serves nearly 58 million travellers annually.

Under the F&B contract, HMSHost will develop and operate The Enchanted Grove, a nearly 9,750sq ft food hall designed to celebrate Florida’s natural beauty while bringing together a mix of nationally recognised dining brands. The concept will feature outlets from Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and Bahia Bowls, offering travellers a range of freshly prepared meals and grab-and-go options.

Alongside the dining development, Hudson will introduce five new retail concepts spanning more than 9,800sq ft. The stores will combine travel essentials with local products, artisan brands and Florida-inspired merchandise, creating what the retailer describes as a stronger sense of place for passengers.

The retail line-up includes Dear Orlando, a news and gift concept featuring local makers and travel essentials; Adjectives, a home and lifestyle store originating from Orlando; an Orlando Magazine-branded marketplace showcasing local products; Blue Spring Collective, a boutique-style retail concept inspired by Blue Spring State Park; and Orange Blossom Market, focused on locally made gifts, regional food products and Florida-themed merchandise.

Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta, said: “We applaud the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s bold, forward-thinking vision for Orlando International Airport, which places customer experience, innovation and community at the heart of the travel journey.

“Throughout our partnership with GOAA, we’ve worked hand in hand to enhance the airport experience, and this new vision presents an exciting opportunity to further advance that collaboration to create memorable moments for travellers for years to come.”

Lance Lyttle, Chief Executive Officer of GOAA, added: “By combining innovative features like self-checkout technology with shops that celebrate local artisans, Florida-inspired products and beloved regional brands, we are giving millions of travellers a stronger sense of place while making their journey more convenient, engaging and memorable.”

Digital engagement will feature prominently across both the retail and F&B developments, with technologies including self-checkout, QR code ordering, digital menu boards and order confirmation systems designed to improve convenience and speed. Passengers will also have access to the Club Avolta loyalty programme, offering rewards, promotions and cross-channel benefits across the airport’s retail and dining locations.

The new concepts are expected to begin opening from autumn 2026.

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