Avolta snares JFK T8 retail and F&B concessions to buffer Americas growth

Avolta has entrenched its airport footprint in North America after capturing the retail and F&B contracts at JFK International Airport’s (JFK) new Terminal 8.

The global travel experience player has inked multiple agreements to develop duty free, duty paid and F&B concessions under a contract spanning in excess of 11 years.

Operator the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) in partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and American Airlines earlier announced a $125m commercial upgrade of the terminal.

Hudson will open five duty paid Hudson travel convenience stores; iPorte, which sells tech brands; and Dear NYC, a locally inspired shop that will carry products and collections from local artisans and entrepreneurs that represent New York City.

Meanwhile, HMSHost will introduce Eataly and Momofuku – two of New York City’s most famous culinary experiences – for the first time at a US airport.

As reported, the deal follows swiftly on the heels of Avolta’s success at JFK Terminal 6, where brands Dufry and Hudson have netted the rights to operate shops over more than 28,000sq ft at the state-of-the-art terminal, which is set to open in early 2026 – click here for the background and exclusive interviews with Vantage Airport Group, part of the JFK Millennium Partners and PANYNJ consortium entrusted to build and operate the terminal.

Avolta expects incremental revenue growth of around +3% for its North America business, once the new T8 concessions are fully realised.

“It is an exciting time for Avolta, as we cement our future at the new JFK through our new contracts in Terminals 6 and 8,” commented Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol. “This is a testament to the strength of our business and with thanks to the dedication of our great teams in North America.”

More than 60 new concessions planned at JFK T8

JFK Terminal 8 is expected to exceed 7 million enplanements in 2025, with the percentage of international customers projected at 64%.

More than 60 new concessions are slated to open in phases through next year.

PANYNJ, American Airlines and URW announced the first wave of 21 new dining, retail, entertainment and amenity brands in September

The commercial redevelopment programme is being led by JFK T8 Innovation Partners, a joint venture led by URW and certified minority-business enterprise (MBE) equity partner Phoenix Infrastructure Group and follows the $400m expansion of the terminal completed in November 2022.

Terminal 8 forms part of PANYNJ’s $19 billion redevelopment of JFK’s terminals.

“JFK is undergoing a historic transformation, and Avolta is honoured to join the Port Authority, URW, and American Airlines, to drive a travel experience revolution in Terminal 8 that leverages our North American leadership in travel retail and travel food and beverage,” added Steve Johnson, CEO and President for Avolta North America.

“New York City offers a sense of place and an experience unlike any other in the world and its diverse culinary scene and shopping set a global standard. We are delighted to capture that magic and soon share it with the millions of travellers who pass through T8.”

Eately socials image credit: URW/PANYNJ/Flickr.

