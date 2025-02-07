Avolta subsidiary Hudson announces expanded footprint at Omaha Eppley

By Benedict Evans |

In 2023 OMA announced a $950 million investment – Build OMA Terminal Modernization Program – to double the size of the terminal and add amenities to enhance the travel experience.

Avolta has announced a new contract through subsidiary Hudson with the Omaha Airport Authority to significantly expand its footprint at Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) in the United States.

Beginning in 2027, Hudson will open nine new retail stores and dining outlets spanning nearly 1,300sq m in the airport’s new terminal—an increase of more than 800sq m over its current presence.

Every new Hudson space will incorporate local architectural influences and host community-focused events, such as “Meet the Maker” pop-ups.

The expanded concessions will feature: Starbucks and three Hudson travel convenience stores—two of which integrate Omaha’s own Scooter’s Coffee; an iPorte store showcasing top tech brands like Apple, Beats, and Bose, allowing travelers to test products on-site; Omaha-specific artisans such as Made in Omaha, Local Makers Collective, and Four Sisters Boutique; 50th Street Market, inspired by the city’s historic Dundee neighbourhood; Blackstone Supply, named after Omaha’s Blackstone District; and Pitch Pizzeria.

“We are tremendously proud to join Omaha Airport Authority in transforming Eppley Airfield into the best airport in the Midwest,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.

“Our expanded partnership will introduce new retail and dining options that truly enhance the passenger experience while celebrating Omaha’s unique culture. We look forward to this expanded partnership together to usher in the future of Eppley Airfield,” continued Johnson.

Currently, Hudson operates four Hudson travel convenience stores and a Hudson Booksellers in OMA’s existing terminal.

The new outlets will open alongside the airport’s new terminal beginning in 2027.

Hudson’s pre-security store with Scooter’s Coffee will be operated jointly with local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) partner Kracky McGee’s Snack Shack (dba of GPMM, Inc.).

Watches, jewelry, and accessories will be managed in partnership with ACDBE partner Rubio Enterprises, LLC.

