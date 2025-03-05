Avolta takes prime sponsorship of Summit of Americas in Miami

By Luke Barras-hill |

IAADFS Summit of the Americas 2025

International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has announced Avolta as prime sponsor of the 2025 Summit of the Americas in Miami, Florida (8-11 March).

The global travel experience player will offer its patronage in areas including the conference wi-fi service and badge lanyards.

Avolta joins other sponsors, confirmed as: Campari (Sunday Reception Bar Sponsor); Cincoro Premium Tequila/Duty Free Global (Saturday Reception Bar Sponsor); Essence Corp (Mobile App Sponsor); Fashionphile (Charging Station Sponsor); Four Pillars Gin (Sunday Reception Bar Sponsor); Heineken (Saturday Reception Bar Sponsor); JTI (Saturday Reception Sponsor); and KT International (Saturday Reception Sponsor).

“At Avolta, we value the vital role IAADFS plays in advocating for the industry and are proud to support the Summit of the Americas as a sponsor, reinforcing our commitment to the growth and success of the industry,” commented Camillo Rossotto, Chief ESG & Public Affairs Officer at Avolta. “Collaboration and advocacy are key to shaping a strong future for our sector, and we are pleased to play our part.”

Avolta representatives will contribute to various panel discussions at the 2025 event, including Kate Herzig, Executive Vice President, Duty Free North America & Canada Retail Operations, who will join a TRBusiness-moderated session on experiential retail on Monday 10 March (09:30am – 10:30am) as a warm-up to the TR Consumer Forum in June.

READ MORE: Airport concessions and cruise panels round off Summit of Americas agenda

READ MORE: Experiential retail among new session topics at Summit of the Americas

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
International

SipWell Brands to handle GTR distribution for Isle of Harris Distillery

Isle of Harris Distillery – crowned Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year in the 2024 Scottish...

image description image description
Europe

House of Suntory makes European shop-in-shop debut at Frankfurt Airport

Suntory Global Spirits has inaugurated its first shop-in-shop in Europe with Gebr. Heinemann...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
The Macallan Distil Your World Mexico series hits GTR boutiques worldwide The Americas
image description
Optimism levels hold strong in Q4 2024 International
image description
Guerlain launches new Terracotta Le Teint Glow foundation International
image description
Shinsegae Duty Free unveils Louis Vuitton store at Incheon Airport T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
King of Reach by B&S targets Americas confectionery and spirits growth The Americas
image description
TAV OS and WAI Lounge Japan to operate Narita's Turkish Airlines Lounge Asia & Pacific
image description
Shilla Duty Free inaugurates second TimeVallée watch retail concept in Jeju Asia & Pacific
image description
PVM targets Americas TR growth with latest additions on show at summit The Americas
image description
Ritter keen to raise profile at Americas Summit; targets airports & border shops International
image description
IAADFS welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors The Americas
right