Avolta takes prime sponsorship of Summit of Americas in Miami

International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has announced Avolta as prime sponsor of the 2025 Summit of the Americas in Miami, Florida (8-11 March).

The global travel experience player will offer its patronage in areas including the conference wi-fi service and badge lanyards.

Avolta joins other sponsors, confirmed as: Campari (Sunday Reception Bar Sponsor); Cincoro Premium Tequila/Duty Free Global (Saturday Reception Bar Sponsor); Essence Corp (Mobile App Sponsor); Fashionphile (Charging Station Sponsor); Four Pillars Gin (Sunday Reception Bar Sponsor); Heineken (Saturday Reception Bar Sponsor); JTI (Saturday Reception Sponsor); and KT International (Saturday Reception Sponsor).

“At Avolta, we value the vital role IAADFS plays in advocating for the industry and are proud to support the Summit of the Americas as a sponsor, reinforcing our commitment to the growth and success of the industry,” commented Camillo Rossotto, Chief ESG & Public Affairs Officer at Avolta. “Collaboration and advocacy are key to shaping a strong future for our sector, and we are pleased to play our part.”

Avolta representatives will contribute to various panel discussions at the 2025 event, including Kate Herzig, Executive Vice President, Duty Free North America & Canada Retail Operations, who will join a TRBusiness-moderated session on experiential retail on Monday 10 March (09:30am – 10:30am) as a warm-up to the TR Consumer Forum in June.

