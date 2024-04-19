Avolta teams up with Tissot and NBA for mixed-reality passenger activation

Avolta has partnered with Tissot and NBA (National Basketball Association) for a mixed-reality passenger activation at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, through which travellers have the opportunity to win tickets to the NBA Summer League, held in Las Vegas.

The activation is being held at Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), where travellers can shoot virtual hoops in a pop-up, digital basketball court.

Tissot has been the official timekeeper of the NBA since 2015, and Tissot NBA with Buzzer Beater is the third collaboration between Tissot and Avolta in less than a year.

Last summer, Avolta partnered with Tissot to bring a MotoGP simulator to Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain, and last November, Tissot installed an NBA pop-up at London’s Heathrow Airport.

“As part of our Destination 2027 strategy, Avolta strives to make a traveler’s journey as exciting as their ultimate destination, and we are thrilled to be able to leverage our partnership with Tissot and its long-time relationship with the NBA,” said Kate Herzig, Executive Vice President, Duty Free North America, at Avolta.

The activation is further supported digitally with a dedicated campaign page on Avolta’s Reserve & Collect website. Members of Avolta’s loyalty program, Red By Dufry, also have the opportunity for a chance to win two tickets to the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Additionally, travelers who visit the Terminal 3 Tissot pop-up this month and purchase a watch will receive a luxury travel watch roll as a gift.

