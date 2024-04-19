Avolta teams up with Tissot and NBA for mixed-reality passenger activation

By Benedict Evans |

A look at last year’s MotoGP simulation at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport

Avolta has partnered with Tissot and NBA (National Basketball Association) for a mixed-reality passenger activation at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, through which travellers have the opportunity to win tickets to the NBA Summer League, held in Las Vegas. 

The activation is being held at Terminal 3 of Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), where travellers can shoot virtual hoops in a pop-up, digital basketball court.

Tissot has been the official timekeeper of the NBA since 2015, and Tissot NBA with Buzzer Beater is the third collaboration between Tissot and Avolta in less than a year.

Last summer, Avolta partnered with Tissot to bring a MotoGP simulator  to Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Madrid, Spain, and last November, Tissot installed an NBA pop-up at London’s Heathrow Airport.

As part of our Destination 2027 strategy, Avolta strives to make a traveler’s journey as exciting as their ultimate destination, and we are thrilled to be able to leverage our partnership with Tissot and its long-time relationship with the NBA,” said Kate Herzig, Executive Vice President, Duty Free North America, at Avolta.

The activation is further supported digitally with a dedicated campaign page on Avolta’s Reserve & Collect website. Members of Avolta’s loyalty program, Red By Dufry, also have the opportunity for a chance to win two tickets to the Las Vegas NBA Summer League.

Additionally, travelers who visit the Terminal 3 Tissot pop-up this month and purchase a watch will receive a luxury travel watch roll as a gift.

READ MORE: Dufry brings Tissot MotoGP simulator activation to Madrid airport

READ MORE: Avolta strengthens its presence at Shanghai Pudong Airport with 5 stores

READ MORE: Avolta scores 10-year contract extension for shops at Athens airport

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

JEDCO launches multi-category tenders at KAIA T1

Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO KSA) has issued a request for proposals for several...

image description image description
International

Alcohol insights: Conversion up, spend down in Q4

Conversion of visitors in the alcohol category in duty free has risen to 54% in Q4 2023,...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Heinemann Asia Pacific makes breakthrough in New Zealand at AKL

Heinemann Asia Pacific is set to enter the New Zealand market with three new retail concepts at...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
L’Oreal Travel Retail unveils Prada Beauty counter at Paris CDG's T2E Europe
image description
William Grant & Sons rolls out selected Wildmoor expressions into key airports International
image description
Thélios launches major airport activation for Bulgari sunglasses at DXB Middle East
image description
Lanson scales-up GTR activation plans for launch of Le Black Création International
image description
PVM to showcase its expanded gum range at Summit of Americas International
image description
TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed International
image description
Kavalan inks deal on flagship Korea store with Lotte Duty Free Asia & Pacific
image description
Lee Seow Hiang to stand down as CEO of Changi Airport Group on 1 July Asia & Pacific
image description
Cabeau joins the B Corp ranks as “natural next step” in CSR strategy Sustainability News
image description
Nuxe launches six new anti-aging products into global travel retail International
right