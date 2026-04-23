Avolta unveils new experience-led retail offer onboard Norwegian Luna

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta Norwegian Luna beauty space

Key beauty brands onboard include Jo Malone London, Balmain, Kilian Paris and Tom Ford.

Avolta has strengthened its long-standing partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), with the launch of a new retail offer onboard the Norwegian Luna vessel, which was christened last month in Miami.

The ship’s retail offer has been built around the realities of Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries out of Miami, with a guest mix that includes families and first-time cruisers, according to Avolta.

The programme is said to reflect how passengers shop at sea, with the highest levels of engagement typically coming early in the voyage. As a result, events, demonstrations and pop-ups are concentrated in the first half of the sailing to create visibility, maintain momentum and encourage repeat visits.

Launch activations include a Macallan pop-up centered on storytelling, and a Tom Ford activation within the ship’s beauty space.

The onboard assortment features a premium and luxury positioning, with particular strength in watches, beauty and spirits. Dedicated boutiques for Breitling and TAG Heuer anchor the watch offer, while the Timeless Luxury space introduces Franck Muller and Jacob & Co to the NCL fleet for the first time.

In beauty, Jo Malone London, Balmain, Kilian Paris and Tom Ford are brought together in a single multi-brand space designed around discovery, gifting and service. Within spirits, the introduction of Dictador adds an ultra-premium rum brand with a strong design and collectible focus.

Image Credit: Avolta
Avolta Norwegian Luna Breitling

The ship features a strong watches offer, anchored by dedicated boutiques for Breitling and Tag Heuer.

A dedicated Lifestyles boutique balances international brands with a sense of place, featuring destination-inspired products linked to the ship’s Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries, alongside an NCL logo shop with exclusive items inspired by the ship’s hull art.

This also includes an exclusive Under Armour “Sense of Place” collection developed for Norwegian Luna, with designs inspired by ports such as St Thomas and Puerto Plata, giving guests an alternative to more traditional logo merchandise.

Avolta President & CEO LATAM Enrique Urioste commented: “Norwegian Luna reflects how we continue to evolve our cruise retail offer. We have built the programme around the guest journey, combining strong brands with a retail environment that feels more engaging, more relevant to the itinerary, and more responsive to how people shop onboard.

“This new ship’s retail programme also reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership and our shared focus on improving the guest experience at sea.”

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