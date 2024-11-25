Avolta wins 10-year contract for four new stores at Manaus Airport in Brazil

By Faye Bartle |

Enrique Urioste, Avolta’s President & CEO for LATAM.

Avolta is extending its footprint in Brazil with a new 10-year contract at Manaus Airport to operate four new stores across more than 1,000 sqm of duty-free and duty-paid space.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract at Manaus Airport,” said Enrique Urioste, Avolta’s President & CEO for LATAM.

“Brazil has a key role in Avolta’s growth in the LATAM region and, by leveraging our extensive knowledge and expertise in this region, I believe we will be able to create unique and memorable moments for our customers, taking the airport’s shopping experience to a new level for the millions of passengers who visit this airport each year.

“We look forward to working in close partnership with VINCI to develop the retail experience at Manaus–Eduardo Gomes International Airport, as we move closer to creating a new travel experience revolution.”

Manaus Airport is described as ‘critical’ new addition to Avolta’s network in Brazil, with the hub attracting over 2.8 million passengers annually. Located in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon forest, Manaus connects the historical city to international destinations. As such, the stores are locally inspired with a strong sense of place.

Travellers will be able to shop all core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, foods & confectionery, jewellery & watches, alongside accessories including fashion items, toys and souvenirs.

Located within the International and Domestic Departures and Arrivals Terminals, the new stores will begin trading in December.

“We are pleased to expand the partnership between VINCI Airports and Avolta in Brazil, where we have active contracts at Salvador Bahia Airport, by bringing an innovative retail experience to Manaus Airport,” said David Thompson, Commercial Director for VINCI Airports in Brazil.

“With the inauguration of a new commercial offering, passengers will have access to a diverse mix of international and local products, ensuring a unique experience following the terminal’s revitalisation works.

“This collaboration reaffirms VINCI Airports commitment to offering the best shopping options, raising the airport’s standards, and strengthening tourism in the region.”

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard & Avolta highlight Best Charity Initiative awards recognition

READ MORE: Avolta reaffirms 5-7% growth range on H1 24 results

READ MORE: Gen Z highest spenders in Latin America & Caribbean travel retail

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Hot Diamonds promotes 'aggressive saving' approach for jewellery in GTR

Hot Diamonds has entered into GTR its 925 Sterling Silver, Diamond Set Jewellery, exclusive to...

image description image description
Europe

Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient

Overall tourist expenditure across Europe is projected to rise 10.3% in 2024 to reach €719.7...

image description image description
International

Beaute Luxe underscores Africa ambitions with new partnerships

Specialist perfume & cosmetics distributor Beaute Luxe, led by travel retail veteran David...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Samsonite eyes strategic growth in Southeast Asia airport retail Asia & Pacific
image description
Hyderabad Duty Free activates ‘shop & win’ end of year lucky draw for travellers Indian Sub Cont
image description
ARI launches new podcast series 'In Brief' exploring the world of GTR International
image description
Teremana Tequila partners with Avolta for Barcelona and US activations International
image description
MEADFA Conference in Abu Dhabi attracts more than 550 delegates Middle East
image description
Lagardère Travel Retail scoops Best Retailer accolade at MEADFA Awards Middle East
image description
Coccinelle plans more travel retail doors to end 2024 amid strong 9m results International
image description
In-store browsing is fertile ground for conversion in MEA, shows research Middle East
image description
LIVE: Nov/Dec and Travel Retail Awards e-zines International
image description
Coty on the ‘traffic-stopping’ activations winning over busy shoppers International
right