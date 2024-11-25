Avolta is extending its footprint in Brazil with a new 10-year contract at Manaus Airport to operate four new stores across more than 1,000 sqm of duty-free and duty-paid space.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this new contract at Manaus Airport,” said Enrique Urioste, Avolta’s President & CEO for LATAM.

“Brazil has a key role in Avolta’s growth in the LATAM region and, by leveraging our extensive knowledge and expertise in this region, I believe we will be able to create unique and memorable moments for our customers, taking the airport’s shopping experience to a new level for the millions of passengers who visit this airport each year.

“We look forward to working in close partnership with VINCI to develop the retail experience at Manaus–Eduardo Gomes International Airport, as we move closer to creating a new travel experience revolution.”

Manaus Airport is described as ‘critical’ new addition to Avolta’s network in Brazil, with the hub attracting over 2.8 million passengers annually. Located in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon forest, Manaus connects the historical city to international destinations. As such, the stores are locally inspired with a strong sense of place.

Travellers will be able to shop all core product categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, foods & confectionery, jewellery & watches, alongside accessories including fashion items, toys and souvenirs.

Located within the International and Domestic Departures and Arrivals Terminals, the new stores will begin trading in December.

“We are pleased to expand the partnership between VINCI Airports and Avolta in Brazil, where we have active contracts at Salvador Bahia Airport, by bringing an innovative retail experience to Manaus Airport,” said David Thompson, Commercial Director for VINCI Airports in Brazil.

“With the inauguration of a new commercial offering, passengers will have access to a diverse mix of international and local products, ensuring a unique experience following the terminal’s revitalisation works.

“This collaboration reaffirms VINCI Airports commitment to offering the best shopping options, raising the airport’s standards, and strengthening tourism in the region.”

