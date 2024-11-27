Avolta wins significant tender at John F. Kennedy International Airport

Avolta companies Hudson and Dufry have been awarded a new contract to operate numerous duty-free, travel convenience, and specialty retail stores, as well as hybrid concepts, in John F. Kennedy International Airport’s (JFK) Terminal 6 by JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate the new $4.2bnn terminal, part of the $19bn transformation of JFK.

In partnership with JFK Millennium Partners, Avolta companies Hudson and Dufry are set to develop more than 2,600sq m of reimagined space with an 18-year contract in JFK’s new, state-of-the-art terminal set to open in early 2026.

Avolta said it will bring a strong sense of place to T6 through an immersive, New York City-inspired travel retail program that will allow JFK’s diverse visitors an opportunity to experience all five of the city’s boroughs, with a carefully crafted focus on products from local entrepreneurs alongside globally recognized brands.

“Through this new contract, which is our largest year-to-date in North America, Avolta will redefine the travel experience at one of the busiest airports in the USA — raising the bar for travel retail worldwide and expanding our leadership in US travel retail and F&B,” said Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol.

“Aligned with our Destination 2027 strategy, we have put the traveler at the center to deliver a travel experience revolution. We are proud of our partnership with JFK Millennium Partners, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, and the exceptional local business owners who embraced our vision and will bring it to life. Stay tuned for expected further news from the Big Apple,’ added Rossinyol.

Currently under construction, Terminal 6 is being developed with the first gates opening in 2026.

As part of its new duty free contract, Dufry will develop an expansive duty free store.

Drawing its inspiration from New York City’s distinctive Union Square, this development will span nearly 1,700sq m of retail space across four distinct areas, capturing the vibrant energy of New York City.

The space will include a Prohibition-style speakeasy, a hybrid concept and the first of its kind in any US airport.

Under its new duty paid contract, Hudson will open over 900sq m of travel convenience and specialty retail that provides travellers with a mix of essentials and exciting products from local brands that embody the spirit of New York, further bringing a sense of place to the terminal that will resonate with international travellers.

In 2024, Avolta has announced significant contract wins throughout North America in travel retail and travel food and beverage, including in: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; California’s Sacramento International Airport and John Wayne Airport; Pittsburgh International Airport; and Salt Lake City International Airport.

