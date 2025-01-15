Bottega to introduce Prosecco Premium Vintage Collection at SOA 2025

By Faye Bartle

Bottega Prosecco Premium Vintage Collection

Bottega Gold Diamond.

Italian winery and distillery Bottega is introducing its Prosecco Premium Vintage Collection at the International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) 2025 Summit of the Americas gathering in Miami.

The new premium Prosecco line, which has been more than 10 years in the making, will be showcased on the Bottega booth (#700) at the event, which is taking place from 8-11 March at InterContinental Miami.

The Prosecco Premium Vintage Collection was conceived with the aim of producing top quality sparkling wines by extending the fermentation time for a more complex character and good longevity.

Vineyards are individually selected in the Prosecco hills – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – in Veneto, in the north-east of Italy.

Glera grapes are cultivated sustainably, says the brand, and harvested by hand when they are perfectly ripe.

Next, pre-fermentation cryomaceration takes place to safeguard the organoleptic properties of the grapes, which then go on to be matured in horizontal autoclaves.

The longer fermentation periods (up to 12 months, compared to the average of around one month) are credited with obtaining wines with distinctive organoleptic expressions, depending on the individual vintages and the different crus. Bottles are priced up to EUR250.

One of the latest releases to discover is Bottega Gold Diamond, a Prosecco Doc Extra Brut vintage 2022, which is created from grapes from a single vineyard and is produced according to the Bottega method with a minimum of nine months’ fermentation in the horizontal autoclaves.

It is characterised by fine and persistent perlage, according to Bottega, with the ‘elegant and refined bouquet’ enriched by notes of apple and pear, bread crust aromas and spicy hints of sage and marjoram in the finish.

The Bottega Gold Diamond bottle carries the brand’s signature mirrored effect and is adorned with crystals spelling out the Bottega name.

