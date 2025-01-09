Byredo makes first West Coast store appearance at DFS Los Angeles Airport

DFS Group has officially opened the first travel retail shop for Stockholm-founded luxury brand Byredo on the US West Coast with a pop-up at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The pop-up offers travellers a selection of Byredo’s most recognisable products, including the brand’s eau de parfum line, the Night Veils collection, plus a range of home fragrances, body care essentials and travel sets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Byredo to its first North America travel retail presence at DFS, Los Angeles International Airport,” said Amael Blain, SVP of Beauty Merchandising, DFS Group. “This vibrant pop-up invites travelling fragrance enthusiasts to explore Byredo’s enchanting creations, showcasing our shared passion for delivering exceptional luxury experiences to our discerning customers.”

The collaboration ‘marks a significant step in Byredo’s journey to bring its unique vision of modern luxury and craftsmanship to discerning travellers on the West Coast’, said the brand in a statement.

Byredo was created in 2006 by Ben Gorham and acquired by Spanish fashion and beauty giant Puig in 2022.

Kaatje Noens, Executive Vice President of Global Travel Retail at Puig added: “Launching Byredo’s first West Coast travel retail store at LAX is a significant moment in the brand’s continued expansion. We are delighted to partner with DFS to bring Byredo’s fragrance experience to Los Angeles, meeting growing demand for niche fragrances among travellers.”