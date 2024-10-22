Byredo opens first Americas travel retail counter at John F. Kennedy Airport

Byredo has unveiled its first permanent travel retail counter in the Americas, located within International Shoppes’ speciality fragrance store at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 1.

The counter carries the full range of Byredo perfumes, home fragrances and body care products, along with a curated selection of travel sets.

“Byredo meticulously crafts its products using the highest quality materials, embodying a renewed vision of modern luxury,” said Scott Halpern, Co-CEO of International Shoppes.

“We are excited that Byredo has launched its first-ever permanent duty free point of sale in our new specialty fragrance store – the first in TR Americas – reflecting our joint dedication to offering unique and luxurious fragrance experiences to travellers.”

The space opened on 25 July 2024.

“The first Byredo retail space in Americas travel retail is a key milestone in the brand’s expansion at a time when the region is seeing a surge in demand for niche fragrances,” said Kaatje Noens, Puig Executive Vice President Global Travel Retail.

“In partnership with International Shoppes, we’re thrilled to have introduced the brand’s contemporary and artistic fragrances to a new audience, elevating the luxury fragrance experience at John F. Kennedy Airport.”

Founded in 2006 by Ben Gorham and part of the Puig family since 2022, Byredo is known for its bold and innovative approach to fragrances, blending ‘rare ingredients with artistic inspiration’ for contemporary yet timeless results.

The new counter at JFK Terminal 1 is said to capture the brand’s ‘dedication to cultural expression and modern luxury’, offering a curated selection of signature products.

