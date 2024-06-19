The Frontier Duty Free Association (FDFA) has announced registration is now open for its annual convention, which will take place on 18-21 November at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

Attendance is open to all members with an early bird registration option available until 6 September.

This year represents a milestone 40th anniversary for the association, which represents the interests of Canada’s 32 land border duty free shops.

The 2024 convention, appropriately titled ‘Celebrating 40 Years of Growing Together’, is expected to draw up to 100 buyers and other stakeholders for three days of business meetings and social networking activities.

“Our goal this year, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the association, is to focus on thriving and building our industry,” said FDFA Executive Director, Barbara Barrett. “Our theme, ‘Growing Together,’ reflects our commitment to positioning Canada as a global leader in the duty free sector and highlighting the industry’s integral role in the expanding tourism sector in Canada.”

An opening cocktail will take place on 18 November, while the popular gala evening will return on 20 November, when the FDFA will reveal the winners of the Gold Standards Awards programme.

“We are excited to be back at the Omni King Edward Hotel this year, as its private spaces perfectly meet our requirements for meetings and networking,” added Barrett. “We will continue to offer presentations for buyer groups and are planning to feature a dedicated trade floor once more, giving suppliers an outstanding platform to showcase their unique products at the convention.”

The FDFA convention gathers duty free professionals in Canada and provides a platform to foster business connectivity and development, including through exposure to new product innovations.

