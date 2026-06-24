Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Corona
Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

Visit Corona is developed as a restaurant, bar and grab-and-go concept.

Corona has launched its Vista Corona airport hospitality concept in Mexico, opening its first location at Guadalajara International Airport as part of a wider expansion plan across the country.

Developed as a restaurant, bar and grab-and-go concept, Vista Corona is designed to transform the airport experience by offering travellers a more relaxed and welcoming environment before or after their journey. Additional locations are planned across Mexico during 2026.

The concept arrives in Mexico at a time when the country is welcoming increased numbers of international visitors and forms part of Corona’s broader strategy to extend its brand experience beyond traditional retail and hospitality channels.

Already operating in airports across Colombia, Panama, Brazil and Chile, Vista Corona has been positioned as an “urban oasis” that seeks to bring elements of relaxation and local culture into often fast-paced airport environments.

“For many people, travel is a chance to break from routine and disconnect from everyday life,” said Yune Aranguren, Director of Core Brands at Grupo Modelo. “Yet the airport experience is often defined by impersonal spaces, long waits and a hurried pace. Corona has created Vista Corona to turn that moment into a warmer, calmer experience and the start of new adventures.”

The Mexican rollout is being developed in partnership with Areas, the travel hospitality specialist with more than 50 years’ experience in airport and travel dining operations.

Inside the venue, travellers can enjoy a food and beverage menu featuring cocktails, micheladas and the wider Corona portfolio, including alcohol-free variant Corona Cero.

Image Credit: Corona
Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

The concept it already operating in airports across Colombia, Panama, Brazil and Chile.

“At Grupo Modelo and Corona, we believe the best trips begin the moment you step away from routine,” Aranguren added. “With Vista Corona, we want to turn airports into spaces that capture the essence of Mexico: its warmth, its energy and that unique way of enjoying every moment. As a brand born in Mexico that has carried a piece of the country to the world for decades, we are thrilled to welcome millions of visitors with an authentically Mexican experience from the very first instant.”

The Guadalajara opening marks the first Vista Corona location in Mexico, with further openings expected throughout 2026 as the concept continues its expansion across the Americas.

READ MORE: Corona makes TFWA debut with Vista Corona travel retail concept

READ MORE: Avolta wins five-year contract at Guadalajara and plans for expansion

READ MORE: The Macallan Distil Your World Mexico series hits GTR boutiques worldwide

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