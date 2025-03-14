Coty Travel Retail launches Burberry Beauty at major US airports

By Benedict Evans |

The collection provides high-quality products which include those with long-wear, active care and breathable protection.

Coty Travel Retail, in partnership with global travel retailer Avolta Group, has announced the launch of Burberry Beauty at key airports across the Americas.

The launch purports to offer travellers a dynamic, multidimensional beauty experience featuring Burberry make-up for the face, lips and eyes– available through the travel retail channel launching in Mexico City International Airport and São Paulo Guarulhos Airport.

To mark this milestone, Coty Travel Retail has introduced a series of new Burberry Beauty counters at these key airports, with plans to expand to other major locations in the future.

Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President of Global Travel Retail at Coty, commented: ‘We are delighted to partner with Avolta Group to bring the launch of Burberry Beauty to the Travel Retail

environment. This collaboration not only enables us to showcase iconic Burberry products through innovative retail experiences, but also marks a significant milestone as we expand.’

These spaces provide a comprehensive three-axis experience, including on-site consultations with beauty experts and flash make-up sessions.

A 360-degree campaign supports the launch through engaging in-store animations, make-up services, partnerships with beauty and travel influencers and targeted digital initiatives for Club Avolta

members.

READ MORE: Coty launches new Boss and Kylie Cosmetics fragrances into GTR

READ MORE: Burberry Hero Parfum Intense is next chapter in Burberry Hero journey

READ MORE: Executive Retail Shops debuts duty free concept for private jet terminals

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Moroccanoil enters fine fragrance category with L’Originale Eau de Parfum

Argan oil-infused beauty company Moroccanoil has launched its first ever fine fragrance titled...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

L’Oréal Travel Retail spotlights Armani in downtown Sanya complex

L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific unveiled an exclusive Armani Beauty pop-up at the cdf Sanya...

image description image description
International

Lochlea Distillery launches global expansion with new GTR exclusive

Lochlea - the Ayrshire whisky distillery set on land once farmed by Scottish bard Robert Burns...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Mars Wrigley ITR bringing new M&M collection to Summit of the Americas The Americas
image description
Burberry Hero Parfum Intense is next chapter in Burberry Hero journey International
image description
Rob Robertaccio launches International & Travel Retail Consultants  The Americas
image description
Analysis: Understanding the potential of China's family travel market Asia & Pacific
image description
Pueblo gets new-look campaign as part of global development strategy International
image description
Trio of launches to sweeten the tooth for Haribo buyers at Americas summit The Americas
image description
La Mer celebrates CNY with series of regional pop-ups and outposts Asia & Pacific
image description
Executive Retail Shops debuts duty free concept for private jet terminals The Americas
image description
‘Five blocks of change’; TFWA President interview International
image description
Henkell Freixenet targets Americas growth with GTR showcase at summit The Americas
right