Coty Travel Retail launches Burberry Beauty at major US airports

Coty Travel Retail, in partnership with global travel retailer Avolta Group, has announced the launch of Burberry Beauty at key airports across the Americas.

The launch purports to offer travellers a dynamic, multidimensional beauty experience featuring Burberry make-up for the face, lips and eyes– available through the travel retail channel launching in Mexico City International Airport and São Paulo Guarulhos Airport.

To mark this milestone, Coty Travel Retail has introduced a series of new Burberry Beauty counters at these key airports, with plans to expand to other major locations in the future.

Guilhem Souche, Senior Vice President of Global Travel Retail at Coty, commented: ‘We are delighted to partner with Avolta Group to bring the launch of Burberry Beauty to the Travel Retail

environment. This collaboration not only enables us to showcase iconic Burberry products through innovative retail experiences, but also marks a significant milestone as we expand.’

These spaces provide a comprehensive three-axis experience, including on-site consultations with beauty experts and flash make-up sessions.

A 360-degree campaign supports the launch through engaging in-store animations, make-up services, partnerships with beauty and travel influencers and targeted digital initiatives for Club Avolta

members.

