Image Credit: Heinemann Americas

For Miami-headquartered Heinemann Americas, growth is set to come through ‘disciplined execution’, ‘strong partnerships’ and a ‘continued focus on delivering value’, according to CEO Nicolas Hoeborn.

He shares an insight into market conditions…

Firstly, how’s your start to 2026 faring and what are the key goals on your radar for the rest of the year?

The year has started well and in line with our expectations. In January, we achieved a record sell-in month within our F&B channel, a result we are particularly proud of.

Our focus for 2026 remains clear and consistent. We will continue driving profitable growth across all cruise channels, placing strong emphasis on business development while further optimising our operations to ensure efficiency and scalability.

What gives me confidence as we move through the year is the strength and stability of our team. They have consistently delivered against our strategic objectives, and that foundation positions us well for the months ahead. I am optimistic about what we can achieve in 2026.

Cruises and ferries delivered a 6% share of Gebr. Heinemann’s turnover in 2024 – how do you see this tracking in the next set of annual financial results?

We expect revenue within the cruise channel to increase significantly, supported in part by the addition of Star of the Seas to our fleet.

That said, the overall share contribution may not grow proportionally. Gebr. Heinemann has secured significant new airport business, such as Antalya in Turkey, which naturally impacts the Group’s channel mix.

Image Credit: Heinemann Americas

From our perspective, this is a positive development that demonstrates the Group’s strength across multiple channels and reinforces our diversified growth strategy. We are proud to contribute meaningfully to that broader success.

What are they key dynamics influencing the cruise sector and how is Heinemann Americas responding?

The cruise sector in 2026 is defined by scale, innovation, and rising guest expectations. Major ship launches continue to raise the bar in terms of immersive experiences and entertainment, both onboard and at private destinations ashore.

At the same time, the US passengers’ preference for shorter itineraries is reshaping the commercial window for retail, making it increasingly important to drive conversion, particularly during guests’ first visit to our stores. We cannot assume we have extended time to close a sale when attention is pulled in multiple directions.

Most passengers continue to purchase to indulge themselves, with more than half of the purchases being unplanned. The growing number of new-to-cruise guests, who may not know what to expect from onboard retail, along with the emerging generation of shoppers, increases the importance of a well-curated assortment and strong in-store activation. The right offering drives engagement and triggers impulse purchases, making pricing play a less significant role.

Image Credit: Heinemann Americas

We approach each vessel with a tailored retail strategy. Itinerary length, cabin pricing, and homeport, among other factors, significantly influence the guest profile, even within the same cruise brand. That is why a spectacular assortment, combined with strong activation, and the right pricing strategy, must reflect the specific market and vessel profile.

Simply put, we define and deliver what the market, in our case the vessel, needs and execute with precision. This requires an agile and efficient team working in lockstep with the industry, and I am proud that we have built that capacity.

The launch of your retail concept aboard Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas in September was a significant milestone – how this is performing?

It was indeed our fifth new build launch with RCL in a row, which speaks to the strength of our partnership and the consistency of our execution. We are very pleased with the performance of Star of the Seas, which is tracking in line with, and in certain areas exceeding, the positive trends we saw on Icon of the Seas.

Fine watches continue to be the leading revenue driver, reflecting both the elevated store environment and the strength of our brand portfolio. The logo collection is another true star performer, delivering approximately $3 PPD and reinforcing the continued demand for accessible, high-quality branded merchandise.

We are particularly proud of the refinements made to the retail buildouts compared to the first Icon launch. The enhanced use of space has elevated visibility and flow, further improving the guest experience. In many ways, Star represents the next evolution of the concept, and I believe it sets a benchmark for future Icon class deployments.

Image Credit: Heinemann Americas

Can you bring us up to date on how your F&B supply services are developing within your wholesale portfolio?

Over the past year, we have expanded our collaboration with key vendor partners and strengthened their support for the cruise channel, which has enabled us to grow further with NCL. At the same time, we have initiated discussions with other major cruise lines and are keen to build on that momentum this year.

Beyond liquor, we are now supplying tobacco and cigars as well. As part of Gebr. Heinemann, we are globally recognised for our expertise across their core categories, supported by strong logistics capabilities. Expanding into F&B supply was therefore a logical and strategic step, and it plays an important role in supporting our broader diversification strategy.

Ultimately, it’s your vision to elevate cruise retail through storytelling, exclusivity and unforgettable experiences – what are the key moves that are going to play the biggest role in ensuring Heinemann Americas continues to achieve this?

Driving meaningful partnerships is in our DNA and remains the foundation of how we elevate cruise retail. Exceptional retail is never built in isolation. It requires close alignment with cruise partners, brand owners, and operators to ensure we are delivering exactly what the market expects, and often anticipating what comes next.

Image Credit: Heinemann Americas

Being in lockstep with our partners allows us to combine storytelling, exclusivity, and curated experiences in a way that feels authentic to each vessel and guest profile. That alignment enables us to innovate with confidence while maintaining operational excellence.

Ultimately, it is about consistency in execution, clarity in strategy, and the willingness to continuously raise the bar. If we remain focused on those principles, we will continue to elevate cruise retail and strengthen our position as a trusted and forward-thinking partner in the industry.

This article first appeared in the March/April 2026 issue of TRBusiness magazine.

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