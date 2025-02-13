DFA annual tournament raises $500,000 for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Duty Free Americas (DFA) announced the success of its 10th annual DFA Charity Golf Tournament, held on Thursday February 6 at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The event united 400 friends, colleagues, and suppliers from the global travel retail industry, raising $500,000 in support of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (JDCH).

The event culminated in an evening reception with cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, and a raffle, all contributing to the fundraising total.

Jerome Falic, CEO of DFA and Principal of the Falic Family Foundation, stated: “It is truly inspiring to witness the global travel retail community come together year after year in

support of such an important cause. This 10th annual milestone event underscores our shared

commitment to making a meaningful impact to communities worldwide.

The funds raised will directly contribute to expanding life-saving paediatric care at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, ensuring children receive the highest standard of treatment. My family, the Falic Family Foundation, and the entire travel retail community are honoured to contribute to the effort in helping to raise a total of $1 million, including matching funds, and we remain steadfast in our

commitment to supporting young patients and their families.”

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (JDCH) is a leader in paediatric care, with 216 beds and over 375,000 patient encounters annually. It is the only Level I paediatric trauma centre in South Broward County and is home to one of Florida’s two paediatric heart transplant programs, as well as Broward County’s only paediatric kidney transplant program.

Additionally, JDCH’s orthopaedic program ranks number one in Florida and among the top 50 nationwide. With more than 160,000 outpatient visits annually, the hospital has also provided over 25,000 families with free accommodation at Conine Clubhouse, while children are being treated at JDCH.

In 2024, JDCH achieved Magnet recognition for nursing excellence, further solidifying its reputation as a leading hospital in paediatric healthcare.

