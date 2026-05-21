Diageo Global Travel unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 activations

Image Credit: Diageo Global Travel

Diageo Global Travel is set to roll out a series of Don Julio and Casamigos activations across the Americas to celebrate its role as Official Spirits Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The campaign will see more than 100 Don Julio and Casamigos activations appear across 34 airports in North and South America, spanning locations from Guayaquil to Santo Domingo and host cities across Canada, Mexico and the US.

Designed to engage travelling fans throughout the tournament, the activations will transform major travel retail locations into tequila discovery destinations, placing the category at the centre of one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Diageo Global Travel is working with customers including Avolta to deliver the campaign, which will combine immersive, fan-focused experiences with education around the tequila category.

At New York JFK Airport, Casamigos will launch its “Frenemy Zone” in June, an interactive space centred on friendly rivalry with a foosball table and cocktail bar.

In Mexico City International Airport Terminal 1, Don Julio will present an experiential space featuring a luxury ‘golden trophy’ podium and exclusive bottle personalisation, also launching in June.

Mexico City International Airport Terminal 2 will host a Don Julio takeover with an immersive football simulator experience, while Cancun International Airport will feature a digital in-store takeover, Don Julio 1942 bottle personalisation exclusive to Cancun and the Don Julio 1942 FIFA World Cup Edition.

Andrew Cowan, Managing Director, Diageo Global Travel, said: “Our partnership with the FIFA World Cup 2026™ offers an unparalleled opportunity to engage consumers during a truly global cultural moment. By placing Don Julio and Casamigos at the centre of this celebration through standout activations and memorable experiences, we aim to capture the energy of the tournament and elevate how travellers discover and enjoy tequila.”

Sampling will spotlight signature tequila-based drinks, including the Casamigos Rivalrita, an exclusive serve inspired by the three host countries, with the initiative designed to educate travellers and inspire them to recreate cocktails at home or during their trip.

Gifting will also feature at key travel retail locations, including branded thermic Don Julio cups and reversible Casamigos bucket hats.

As part of the wider celebration, Tequila Don Julio has launched a limited-edition Don Julio 1942 bottle inspired by the FIFA World Cup trophy. The bottle features a luminous gold finish and a malachite closure. The limited-edition Don Julio 1942 FIFA World Cup 2026 bottle will be available to purchase at major airports in the US, Canada and Mexico from April, in 75cl and 5cl miniature formats.

David de Miguel, Global Head of Liquor at Avolta, said: “We are pleased to partner with Diageo Global Travel to deliver these activations across our network during the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Moments like this allow us to connect brands with travellers in a relevant and timely way, using our scale and locations to create experiences that are both commercially effective and engaging. This is a strong example of how we work with partners to enhance the traveller journey and support category growth.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin in June, with matches taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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