Duty Free Americas and Lego Group open new store at JFK Terminal 8

Image Credit: Lego Group Duty Free Americas and Lego Group have opened a new Lego specialty store at John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 8, further strengthening their long-standing partnership in travel retail.

The opening builds on the success of existing Lego stores operated by Duty Free Americas at Dallas Fort Worth and Miami International airports, with the retailer also set to acquire the Lego store at San Francisco International Airport, subject to completion in Q2 2026.

The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by senior representatives from Duty Free Americas, the Lego Group and airport stakeholders. To celebrate, travellers were offered a special gift with purchase, reinforcing the focus on creating a memorable and engaging retail experience.

Joseph Falic, Vice President of Duty Free Americas, said: “We are delighted to officially open the doors to this new specialty store, offering travellers an interactive and engaging shopping experience at JFK Terminal 8. The Lego Group has chosen DFA once again to bring their iconic brand to a key U.S. airport, and we are proud to continue our long-term partnership with both the airport and the Lego Group.

“Together, we share a commitment to delivering the best possible experience for our travelling customers. Lego is a globally recognised brand, beloved by millions of families, and we are confident that this store will become a must-visit destination for travellers.”

The Lego Group added: “We are excited to welcome the Lego Store to JFK’s Terminal 8 and congratulate our partner, Duty Free Americas, on the official opening. We are pleased to have the opportunity to offer the passengers of JFK’s largest terminal a fun and memorable experience in the Lego store. Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and this fantastic Lego store offers an immersive brand experience that allows JFK travellers to engage with their passions through our brand.” Image Credit: Lego Group

Strategically located within one of the airport’s busiest terminals, the store offers a vibrant, interactive environment featuring a wide range of Lego sets, exclusive airport products and hands-on play areas. Designed to appeal to both families and gifting shoppers, the concept brings creativity and play into the travel retail space.

Ian Carter, Vice President at ASUR Airports JFK, said: “The Lego Store is a great addition to JFK T8 and reflects the innovation guiding the terminal’s ongoing commercial transformation. As we continue to elevate the retail and dining experience across T8, this opening showcases the type of dynamic, high-quality offerings that bring more energy, creativity, and choice to our passengers. We are proud to partner with Duty Free Americas and the Lego Group on a store that not only enhances the terminal today but also supports the broader vision for a more engaging, future-focused T8 experience.” Image Credit: Lego Group

The store forms part of a wider $125 million commercial redevelopment programme at Terminal 8, delivered in partnership with ASUR Airports and American Airlines. Once complete in 2026, the terminal will feature more than 60 new concessions, following a $400 million expansion and modernisation completed in 2022 as part of the Port Authority’s wider transformation of JFK Airport. Main image caption: (From third left) ASUR Airports Vice President – Development Joshua R Mandel; DFA Vice President Joseph Falic; ASUR Airports Director of Leasing – JFK Ashley Hari; (from right) ASUR Airports Director, Marketing – JFK Rich Singer; The Lego Group Global Retail Training Manager Americas Anthony Tello; and DFA Regional General Manager Elida Espinosa. READ MORE: Lego Smart Play to launch in travel retail in March READ MORE: Lego store at DXB roars into action with new race car installation READ MORE: DFS transfers travel retail concessions at LAX and SFO to Duty Free Americas