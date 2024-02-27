Duty Free Americas raises $1 million in the fight against cancer

Duty Free Americas (DFA) has raised $1 million to support the fight against cancer through its 2024 DFA Charity Golf Tournament, which was held on 8 February at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The sold-out event was attended by hundreds of friends, colleagues, suppliers from the global travel retail industry, and the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League (NFL).

DFA says the funds generated from the event will contribute to cutting-edge research and treatments at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The event was sponsored by the Falic Family Foundation, whom matched DFA’s contribution.

DFA says the success of the event underscores the global travel retail community’s commitment to social responsibility and solidarity in the fight against cancer. Duty Free Americas extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and contributors for their generosity and unwavering support.

Jerome Falic, Chief Executive Officer of DFA and a principal of the Falic Family Foundation, stated: “We are thrilled to announce that, together with the Miami Dolphins, the global travel community has once again united to raise $1 million. The monies raised will significantly contribute to supporting the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Giving back to the community is very important to me, and the Falic family, and together with the DCC, we are part of the ‘one team, one fight’ changing the narrative of cancer.”

In organising the event, DFA worked closely with Jonathan Bonchick, Vice President of Spirits & Wine at DFA, and the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC), the fundraising initiative of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

