Duty Free Holdings unveils La Boutique store at John Wayne Airport

Duty Free Holdings LLC has announced an expansion marked by the opening of La Boutique, a woman and minority-owned business, and the first hybrid duty free and duty paid store at John Wayne Airport (JWA).

TRBusiness also spoke with Sonia Acevedo, CEO of DF Express, about the boutique’s arrival at John Wayne Airport.

“With women and people of color playing a big and bigger role in the luxury travel retail industry, we want to ensure they feel represented at La Boutique. Having a proud-Hispanic woman leading this project has allowed different perspectives to be incorporated into the project that we hope will make La Boutique a more welcoming and inclusive store for all,” said Acevedo.

Duty Free Holdings added the launch of this joint venture between Duty Free Holdings and the woman and minority-owned business, DF Express, LLC, at JWA showcases the airport’s commitment to supporting minority-owned businesses.

“John Wayne Airport’s newest retail store, La Boutique, is set to enhance our guests’ experience at the Terminal,” noted Charlene Reynolds, Airport Director at JWA, adding: “Travelers shopping at La Boutique will contribute to the vibrant economic landscape of Orange County, elevating our status as a premier tourist destination. This addition offers a unique gateway to the rich flavours and charm of our local community, attracting more visitors and benefiting local businesses.”

How long did it take to establish this first duty free store?