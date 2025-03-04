Executive Retail Shops debuts duty free concept for private jet terminals

Executive Retail Shops is celebrating the launch of its premium duty free retail concept that caters to international travellers in private jet terminals in the US.

To mark the occasion, the company held a ‘World of Wonder’ event at Casadonna in Miami on 18 February, to introduce more than 300 guests to the offering.

All those invited could enjoy an immersive look at the exclusive access and premium benefits that Executive Retail Shops provides to private aviation travellers, which includes the opportunity to shop a curated selection of globally recognised luxury brands.

For a taste of what to expect, guests could discover interactive brand showcases from Patek Maison, Luniche, and Coty.

In addition, they could discover personalisation stations, as well as curated food and cocktail experiences featuring premium spirits from Teramana, Jägermeister, Gold Bar, Liquor 43, Bulleit Bourbon, Johnnie Walker, Monkey Shoulder, Hendrick’s, Milagro Tequila and more.

The exclusive soiree attracted stars of Bravo’s Summer House television show, including Jesse Solomon and Kyle Cooke, who delivered a DJ set.

Among the other influencers in attendance were Celeste Viel, Jose Salas and Danielle Duque.

Executive Retail Shops is run by Duty Free Holding LLC, a travel retail company operating in the US.

On top of its private airports retail concept, the company operates in airports under the La Boutique Stores banner and at the border under Duty Free City Stores.

Photos: World Red Eye