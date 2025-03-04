Executive Retail Shops debuts duty free concept for private jet terminals

By Faye Bartle |

Executive Retail Shops

Bravo’s Summer House stars Jesse Solomon and Kyle Cooke added star power to the event. Photo credit: World Red Eye.

Executive Retail Shops is celebrating the launch of its premium duty free retail concept that caters to international travellers in private jet terminals in the US.

To mark the occasion, the company held a ‘World of Wonder’ event at Casadonna in Miami on 18 February, to introduce more than 300 guests to the offering.

All those invited could enjoy an immersive look at the exclusive access and premium benefits that Executive Retail Shops provides to private aviation travellers, which includes the opportunity to shop a curated selection of globally recognised luxury brands.

For a taste of what to expect, guests could discover interactive brand showcases from Patek Maison, Luniche, and Coty.

In addition, they could discover personalisation stations, as well as curated food and cocktail experiences featuring premium spirits from Teramana, Jägermeister, Gold Bar, Liquor 43, Bulleit Bourbon, Johnnie Walker, Monkey Shoulder, Hendrick’s, Milagro Tequila and more.

Executive Retail Shops

More than 300 guests were in attendance at the World of Wonder event. Photo credit: World Red Eye.

The exclusive soiree attracted stars of Bravo’s Summer House television show, including Jesse Solomon and Kyle Cooke, who delivered a DJ set.

Executive Retail Shops

Executive Retail Shops provides private aviation travellers with access to a curation of luxury brands. Photo credit: World Red Eye.

Among the other influencers in attendance were Celeste Viel, Jose Salas and Danielle Duque.

Executive Retail Shops

Duty Free Holding LLC immersed guests in the Executive Retail Shops experience at the ‘World of Wonder’ event in Miami. Photo credit: World Red Eye.

Executive Retail Shops is run by Duty Free Holding LLC, a travel retail company operating in the US.

On top of its private airports retail concept, the company operates in airports under the La Boutique Stores banner and at the border under Duty Free City Stores.

Photos: World Red Eye 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
International

SipWell Brands to handle GTR distribution for Isle of Harris Distillery

Isle of Harris Distillery – crowned Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year in the 2024 Scottish...

image description image description
Europe

House of Suntory makes European shop-in-shop debut at Frankfurt Airport

Suntory Global Spirits has inaugurated its first shop-in-shop in Europe with Gebr. Heinemann...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
The Macallan Distil Your World Mexico series hits GTR boutiques worldwide The Americas
image description
Guerlain launches new Terracotta Le Teint Glow foundation International
image description
TAV OS and WAI Lounge Japan to operate Narita's Turkish Airlines Lounge Asia & Pacific
image description
Everrich Duty showcases Taiwanese culture with themed lounges in Taoyuan Asia & Pacific
image description
Ritter keen to raise profile at Americas Summit; targets airports & border shops International
image description
Heinemann inks contract extension with TUI Cruises for six Mein Schiff vessels Europe
image description
Molton Brown’s freshly branded universe 'boosting TR fragrance sales' International
image description
TAV Airports’ duty free revenue ticks up as eyes turn to Antalya opening Europe
image description
Cartier debuts airport boutique on US West Coast at LAX with DFS Group The Americas
image description
IAADFS welcomes two new members to the Board of Directors The Americas
right