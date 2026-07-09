Executive Retail Shops unveils World Cup-themed activation in Florida

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Executive Retail Shops
Executive Retail Shops World Cup-themed activation Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

The activation is running from 14 June to 19 July.

Executive Retail Shops (ERS) has created a World Cup-themed activation at Sheltair FBO, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Running from 14 June to 19 July, the activation welcomes private aviation travellers with a series of branded experiences designed to enhance the customer journey while showcasing the retailer’s luxury retail offer.

Passengers aged 21 and over are greeted with a welcome cocktail featuring brands including Bumbu Rum, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Angel’s Envy Bourbon.

The activation also includes mini soccer games and interactive experiences, bringing the tournament theme into the private terminal environment.

In addition, travellers are invited to visit ERS’ newly opened 346sq ft retail boutique, which offers a curated selection of luxury fragrances and premium spirits.

ERS said the activation reflects its continued focus on enhancing the private aviation retail experience through tailored programming that engages high-net-worth travellers and aligns with major global events.

READ NEXT: Executive Retail Shops set to expand to 20 new FBOs by the end of 2027

READ NEXT: Executive Retail Shops reveals two stores at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood

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